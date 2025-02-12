Wichita Opens Homestand with Come-From-Behind Shootout Win

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita battled back from a two-goal deficit on Tuesday night to knock off Utah in a shootout, 3-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil scored in regulation and netted the shootout winner. Dominic Dockery also found the net for his fourth of the season. Gabriel Carriere earned his 14th win of the year, stopping 30 shots.

Utah got on the board first just four minutes into the game. Luke Manning tipped home a pass from Reed Lebster near the slot and made it 1-0.

Early in the second, Mick Messner gave the Grizzlies a 2-0 advantage. Wichita wasn't able to get the puck out of its own zone. Neil Shea found Messner in the slot and he beat Carriere for his 12th of the year.

Stinil cut the lead in half at 1:44 of the third stanza. Kobe Walker skated behind the Utah net, fired a backhand across the slot to Stinil and he beat Jake Barczewski.

With less than nine minutes remaining, Dockery tied the game at two. He pounced on a loose puck at the left circle and put a quick shot past Barczewski.

In the overtime session, the two teams combined for seven shots on net. The two netminders stood tall and the game headed into a shootout.

Luke Grainger went first and scored just under the leg of Barczewski. Stinil made it 2-0 at the top of round two. Luke Manning made it 2-1 at the bottom of the frame. After Barczewski stopped Dickman at the top of round three, Cole Fonstad was stopped by Carriere to give Wichita the victory.

Wichita has earned back-to-back shootout wins over Utah. The Thunder also extended its point-streak to four games, going 3-0-1 over that stretch.

Stinil has goals in three-straight and points in his last eight. He also improved to 4-for-4 in the shootout this season. Dockery connected for the first time since January 4 and has three points in his last three outings. Dickman has five points in his last three games (1g, 4a) and is just 10 points from hitting 300 in his ECHL career. Joe Carroll added an assist, giving him five points in his last three contests. Walker has points in five-straight (2g, 3a).

The Thunder remains at home on Friday to start a three-game set this weekend against Tahoe.

