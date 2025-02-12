Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in a Shootout at Wichita

February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Utah Grizzlies had a 2-0 lead after two periods of play but a pair of Wichita Thunder third period goals tied the contest and eventually Michal Stinil denivered the shootout game winner as Wichita defeated Utah 3-2 on a Tuesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Luke Manning scored 4:18 into the contest to give Utah the lead. Utah has scored first in four straight games. The Grizzlies led 1-0 after one period. Utah captain Mick Messner added a second period goal from the slot 1:56 in to extend the Grizz lead. Utah led 2-0 after 40 minutes of play. With the shootout loss the Grizzlies are now 12-0-0-1 when leading after 2 periods.

Wichita's Michal Stinil scored 1:44 into the third period on a good pass from Kobe Walker. Dominic Dockery tied the game 11:34 in from the left wing. The score was deadlocked 2-2 after regulation.

Cole Gallant got a penalty shot 3:26 into overtime but was denied by Wichita goaltender Gabriel Carriere. League skaters are now 4 for 20 on penalty shots this season. Neither team scored in overtime as Utah outshot Wichita 4 to 3.

In the shootout Luke Grainger and Stinil each scored for Wichita. Utah's Luke Manning scored in the second round of the shootout. Cole Fonstad's shot in the last of the third round was denied by Carriere to give the Thunder the extra standings point as their record goes to 27-16-3-1 on the season. Utah picked up 5 out of 8 standings point on the road trip as their record falls to 16-24-4-2.

Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski was outstanding in a losing cause as he saved 45 of 47. Wichita's Gabriel Carriere saved 30 of 32 and 2 of 3 in the shootout as his record goes to 14-8-2.

Wichita outshot Utah 48 to 32. The Thunder went 0 for 2 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 1. The Grizzlies are 21 of 23 on the penalty kill over their last 7 games.

Utah's Dylan Fitze played in his 300th professional game. 169 of those games have come in a Grizzlies uniform.

3 stars

1. Michal Stinil (Wichita) - 1 goal, 3 shots, shootout game winner.

2. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 45 of 47 saves.

3. Gabriel Carriere (Wichita) - 30 of 32 saves, 2 of 3 in the shootout.

Games Next Homestand at Maverik Center

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fishing Night.

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Family Four Pack of Tickets for $48.

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 AFCU Tickets. Family Four Pack of Tickets for $48.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.