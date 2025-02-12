Atlanta Gladiators Announce Schedule Change
February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has re-scheduled their previously postponed game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Sunday, April 13th. On January 24th, the Glads and Ghost Pirates were slated to be play, but due to weather conditions in downtown Savannah, the game was postponed.
The puck will now officially drop at 3:00 pm from Enmarket Arena, and will be the final game of the 2024-25 regular season for Atlanta.
The Gladiators returns home TOMORROW night at 7:00 pm, when the club battles the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Heart Health Night, presented by Piedmont Eastside. Purchase tickets for tomorrow's clash HERE!
