ECHL Transactions - February 12

February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 12, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Andrew Bellant, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Taylor Ford, D activated from reserve

delete Ryan Francis, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Simon Boyko, F acquired from Rapid City 2/11

delete Easton Armstrong, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 14-day injured reserve 2/11

Cincinnati:

delete Pavel Cajan, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

add Jesse Lansdell, F activated from reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Matus Spodniak, F assigned by Rockford

add William Provost, F activated from reserve

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve

delete Kevin Lombardi, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from reserve

add Louka Henault, D activated from reserve

add Dakota Raabe, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Charlie Wright, D assigned by Coachella Valley

delete Landon McCallum, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Joni Jurmo, D assigned by Wranglers

add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Wranglers

add Connor Mylymok, F assigned by Wranglers

add Mitchell Smith, D acquired from Bloomington 2/10

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve

delete Dustin Manz, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Christian Propp, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Matt Araujo, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Garrett Klotz, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Romain Rodzinski, D acquired from Idaho 2/10

Tahoe:

add Matt Murphy, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Murphy, D traded to Fort Wayne

Trois-Rivières:

add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve

delete Zachary Emond, G suspended by Trois-Rivières

Tulsa:

delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

delete Bryan Yoon, D recalled by Colorado Eagles

Wichita:

add Caleb Huffman, D signed contract

delete Dominic Dockery, D placed on reserve

