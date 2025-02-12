ECHL Transactions - February 12
February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 12, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Andrew Bellant, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Taylor Ford, D activated from reserve
delete Ryan Francis, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
add Simon Boyko, F acquired from Rapid City 2/11
delete Easton Armstrong, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 14-day injured reserve 2/11
Cincinnati:
delete Pavel Cajan, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
add Jesse Lansdell, F activated from reserve
delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve
delete Ben Brar, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Matus Spodniak, F assigned by Rockford
add William Provost, F activated from reserve
delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve
delete Kevin Lombardi, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from reserve
add Louka Henault, D activated from reserve
add Dakota Raabe, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Charlie Wright, D assigned by Coachella Valley
delete Landon McCallum, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Joni Jurmo, D assigned by Wranglers
add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Wranglers
add Connor Mylymok, F assigned by Wranglers
add Mitchell Smith, D acquired from Bloomington 2/10
delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve
delete Dustin Manz, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Christian Propp, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Matt Araujo, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Garrett Klotz, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
add Romain Rodzinski, D acquired from Idaho 2/10
Tahoe:
add Matt Murphy, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Matt Murphy, D traded to Fort Wayne
Trois-Rivières:
add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve
delete Zachary Emond, G suspended by Trois-Rivières
Tulsa:
delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
delete Bryan Yoon, D recalled by Colorado Eagles
Wichita:
add Caleb Huffman, D signed contract
delete Dominic Dockery, D placed on reserve
