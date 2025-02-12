Ryan Nolan Scores First ECHL Goal in 4-1 Loss to Lions

TROIS-RIVIERES - Ryan Nolan scored his first ECHL goal in his first ECHL game with the Adirondack Thunder in a 4-1 loss to the host Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of 2,115 at Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday night.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead as Ryan Nolan scored in his first ECHL game for the Thunder on a deflection in front of the net. Darian Skeoch sent the puck to Nolan and he redirected it past goaltender Hunter Jones at 13:11 of the first period. The goal was Nolan's first ECHL goal in his first game with assists from Skeoch and Josh Filmon.

Just over three minutes later, the Lions cashed in while on the power play as Jakov Novak tied the game at one on a wrister from the left circle. The goal was Novak's 15th of the year from Anthony Beauregard and the game was tied 101 after 20 minutes of play.

Trois-Rivieres scored back-to-back power-play goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead into the third as Jakov Novak put in his second of the night with 2:01 remaining and Nicolas Guay added to the lead on the power play at 19:59 of the second.

Jakov Novak added an empty-net goal in the 4-1 win for the Lions.

