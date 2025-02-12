Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC Tonight at 7:10 PM CST

February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Brayden Guy and Hudson Wilson of the Allen Americans sandwich the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Brayden Guy and Hudson Wilson of the Allen Americans sandwich the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-24-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Kansas City Mavericks (28-11-4-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. The Americans won the last meeting between the two teams in Kansas City in January, led by a Brayden Watts hat trick.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Executive Producer: Tyler Luker

Broadcast Producer: John Beifuss

Stats Mason Garcia

Ice Time: Manuel Acuna

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 2/14/25 vs. Worcester Railers, 7:10 PM CST

Blown Out: The Allen Americans losing streak reached three games, as the Wichita Thunder spanked the Americans 9-2 on Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Wichita erupted for five goals in the second period blowing open a one-goal game on their way to a sweep of a two-game weekend series. Jay Dickman (1 goals and 2 assists), and Joe Carroll (1 goal and 2 assists), each had three-point games for the Thunder. Carter Randklev had two goals. Declan Smith and Nolan Kneen each had two assists. Dylan Boucher had a goal and an assist. The nine goals allowed by the Americans, matches the nine scored by Kansas City earlier this season. Harrison Blaisdell and Patrick Polino provided all the offense. For Blaisdell, he scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Polino led the Americans in shots on goal with six.

Power Play: The Americans went 0-for-1 on power play on Saturday night in the Americans seven-goal loss to Wichita. The Americans power play is 15th overall in the ECHL at 18.9 %. Allen is 25-for-132 overall. The Americans power play at home ranks 19th overall at 18.2 % (12-for-66). Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans in power play goals with seven.

Wells Roughed Up Again : Americans netminder Dylan Wells suffered his second straight loss to the Thunder giving up six goals to Wichita in a 9-2 loss on Saturday night in Allen. Wells was pulled after the second period. He has given up 13 goals over his last two starts. His goals against average on Saturday night was 9.00 with a 7.00 SV %. He has a record of 7-5-0-1 this season.

Asuchak Top 10 : Americans forward Spencer Asuchak, is tied for seventh overall in the ECHL in goals with 18. He has seven goals in his last seven games.

Bad Stretch: The Americans are last overall in the ECHL with 34 points, and a league worst 0.378 winning percentage. After putting together a recent three-game home winning streak, the Americans have dropped three in a row. Over that stretch, the Americans have been outscored 21-4.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-12-4-0

Away: 7-12-3-1

Overall: 13-24-7-1

Last 10: 3-6-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (30) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (44) Brayden Watts

+/-: (1) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (61) Colin Jacobs

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 10-5-2-1

Away: 18-6-2-0

Overall: 28-1`-4-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (27) Cade Borchardt

Assists: (28) Max Andreev

Points: (49) Cade Borchardt

+/-: (+34) Cade Borchardt

PIM's (93) Daniel Amesbury

