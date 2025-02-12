Wichita Signs Rookie Defenseman Caleb Huffman

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of defenseman Caleb Huffman to a standard player contract.

Huffman, 23, turns pro after playing the first 20 games this year at Simon Fraser University. A native of Fairbanks, Alaska, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound blueliner registered 16 points (3g, 13a) and added 44 penalty minutes.

He played parts of two seasons at the University of Alaska-Anchorage prior to his time at Simon Fraser. In 42 games for the Seawolves, he notched two points (1g, 1a) to go along with 63 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time in college, Huffman played two years for the North American Hockey League's Kenai River Brown Bears. In 2022-23, he served as the team's captain. Overall, he finished with 24 points (5g, 19a) and 256 penalty minutes in 86 games.

The Thunder remains at home on Friday and opens a three-game series against Tahoe.

