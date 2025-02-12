Atlanta Acquires Simon Boyko from Rapid City

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has acquired forward Simon Boyko from the Rapid City Rush, in exchange for cash considerations.

Boyko, 26, joins the Gladiators following 22 games with the Rapid City Rush this year, where he has accumulated nine points (4g, 5a). Boyko made his professional debut with Rapid City following a torrid stretch this past season in the SPHL, with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

In just 39 games with Fayetteville to begin the 2023-24 season, Boyko exploded offensively for 56 points (27g, 29a). On top of that, the scoring forward would also go on a remarkable 20-game point streak, which was the longest in the SPHL for the season. Shortly thereafter, he would sign with the Rush, where to complete last season, he notched 11 points (8g, 3a) in 19 games played.

The brother of former Gladiator goaltender Josh Boyko, Simon split his collegiate career with The University of Vermont and Aurora University, where across 70 games, he posted 48 points (25g, 23a).

In juniors, the Mississauga, Ontario native played two seasons with the Brooks Bandits, where he recorded 105 points (41g-65a), winning the Alberta Junior Hockey League Championship with Randy Hernandez during the 2018-19 season.

The Gladiators returns home TOMORROW night at 7:00 pm, when the club battles the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Heart Health Night, presented by Piedmont Eastside.

