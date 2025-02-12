Fuel Fall to Everblades in First of Three Games
February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night for the first of three games against them this week. After taking an early lead, the first place Everblades claimed the 6-3 win.
1ST PERIOD
The Everblades got off to a quick start with an unassisted goal by Craig Needham at 2:08.
About three minutes later, they added to their lead with a goal by Alex Kile.
At 9:24, Adam McCormick scored for Indy to make it 2-1. Cam Hausinger had the lone assist on that goal.
Isaac Nurse made it 3-1 for Florida at 10:44 with the help of Needham, who collected his second point of the night.
Florida took the first penalty of the game with a tripping call on Cole Moberg at 11:48 but the Everblades killed it off.
Indy's Zach Bannister took a high sticking double minor at 16:51, that would last into the second period.
2ND PERIOD
At 8:54 of the second frame, Darby Llewellyn scored his fifth goal of the season to make it 3-2. McCormick collected his second point of the night with the primary assist. Colin Bilek claimed the secondary.
Lucas Brenton took a holding penalty at 11:51 to put the Fuel on the penalty kill.
Colin Theisen scored a power play goal at 12:03 to make it 4-2 in favor of Florida. About a minute later, Tarun Fizer extended their lead to 5-2 with a goal at 13:09.
After two periods, the Everblades were outshooting the Fuel 25-15.
3RD PERIOD
At 13:12, Jordan Martin took an interference call to put Indy on the penalty kill again.
Florida capitalized as Fizer got his second goal of the game on the power play to make it 6-2 at 14:42.
Florida's Sean Allen took roughing and cross checking penalties at 18:44, putting Indy on a late power play.
Kyle Maksimovich was able to capitalize on the power play with a goal at 18:59, assisted by Bilek and Lemos.
At the end of regulation, the Everblades took the 6-3 win after outshooting Indy 32-22.
