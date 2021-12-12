Slow Start Costs Reign

The San Diego Gulls (9-9-1-0) scored the first three goals to build an early lead and earned their first win of the season over the Ontario Reign (13-5-0-1) in the teams' fourth meeting by a score of 3-1 Saturday night at Pechanga Arena.

Ontario allowed a season-low 14 shots to the Gulls in defeat, but defender Helge Grans was the lone Reign skater to find the back of the net in the contest. San Diego goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek secured the win for the home team with 26 saves.

Date: December 11, 2021

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 0 1 0 1

SD 1 2 0 3

Shots PP

ONT 27 0/4

SD 14 1/2

Three Stars -

1. Brayden Tracey (SD)

2. Olle Eriksson Ek (SD)

3. Hunter Drew (SD)

W: Olle Eriksson Ek

L: Garret Sparks

Next Game: Friday, December 17, 2021 vs. San Jose | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

