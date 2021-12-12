Blackhawks Recall Connolly and Entwistle from IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forwards Brett Connolly and MacKenzie Entwistle from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League while forward Mike Hardman was assigned to Rockford.

In addition, forward Reese Johnson was placed on injured reserve (right clavicle) today and Blackhawks head team physician Dr. Michael Terry released the following statement:

"Last night, Reese Johnson suffered a fractured right clavicle. He will undergo further evaluation tomorrow when a timeline for his return will be determined."

Connolly has 11 points (5G, 6A) in 16 games this season with Rockford. Entwistle has split time between Rockford and Chicago and has three points (2G, 1A) with the Blackhawks and one assist in two games with the IceHogs this season.

Johnson has skated in 18 games with the Blackhawks this season with one goal and three assists.

