Blackhawks Recall Connolly and Entwistle from IceHogs
December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forwards Brett Connolly and MacKenzie Entwistle from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League while forward Mike Hardman was assigned to Rockford.
In addition, forward Reese Johnson was placed on injured reserve (right clavicle) today and Blackhawks head team physician Dr. Michael Terry released the following statement:
"Last night, Reese Johnson suffered a fractured right clavicle. He will undergo further evaluation tomorrow when a timeline for his return will be determined."
Connolly has 11 points (5G, 6A) in 16 games this season with Rockford. Entwistle has split time between Rockford and Chicago and has three points (2G, 1A) with the Blackhawks and one assist in two games with the IceHogs this season.
Johnson has skated in 18 games with the Blackhawks this season with one goal and three assists.
The IceHogs head South for the weekend as they battle the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
Join the IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a Winning Weekday against the Milwaukee Admirals in the final home game before the Holiday Break! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Jan. 11)! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
