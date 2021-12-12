Wolf Pack Return to the Ice with Visit to Lehigh Valley

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to shake off the rust on Sunday afternoon as they play their first game in 15 days following a stretch where the club was impacted by league COVID-19 protocols. Today, the Pack open a home-and-home set with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms as they look to maintain their new standing as the first-place team in the Atlantic Division.

Today's puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. and can be seen live on NHL Network.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Phantoms during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. This is the second of three meetings between the foes at the PPL Center this season. The final meeting in Lehigh Valley will come on March 12th, 2022. The sides saw their meeting Friday night in Hartford postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolf Pack, and will make that game up on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack claimed victory in the first meeting at the PPL Center on October 23rd, scoring a 3-1 decision. Max Willman scored shorthanded to open the scoring at 19:24 of the first period for the Phantoms, but Ty Ronning would even the tilt at 1-1 just 5:05 into the middle frame. Captain Jonny Brodzinski put Hartford ahead for good 14:58 into the third, while Anthony Bitetto hit the empty net to cement the win for Hartford.

Overall, the Wolf Pack are 25-9-1-1 against the Phantoms since their move to Lehigh Valley in 2014.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack enter today's game after a period of 15 days without playing due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the team. Last time out, on November 27th, the Wolf Pack saw their six-game point streak (5-0-1-0) snapped at the hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds by a final score of 4-2. Ronning opened the scoring with a powerplay marker 4:55 into the game, but the T-Birds would score the next four goals to pull away in an Atlantic Division showdown. Zac Jones scored his third goal of the season at 12:18 of the third period to cut the deficit to 4-2, but it was too little, too late.

Brodzinski leads the team with 18 points (7 g, 11 a), and holds the team lead in goals with seven on the season. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid leads the way in goal with a 9-1-1-0 record. He was recalled by the New York Rangers on Thursday and remains in the NHL. Forward Tanner Fritz has points in ten of his last eleven games and in five straight contests. He's scored six points (1 g, 5 a) during his current five-game streak. Ronning also has points in five straight games (2 g, 4 a), while Jones has a three-game streak (2g, 3 a).

The Wolf Pack recalled forward James Sanchez from loan to ECHL Jacksonville on Friday and were assigned veteran defensemen Jarred Tinordi on a conditioning stint by the Rangers. Tinordi will make his Wolf Pack debut today.

Phantoms Outlook:

The Phantoms enter today's game with a 4-11-4-1 record following last night's 4-2 victory against the Cleveland Monsters at the PPL Center. The sides traded goals in each of the first two periods, with Gerry Mayhew and Egor Zamula scoring for the Phantoms. Defenseman Adam Clendening put the Phantoms ahead for good 2:30 into the third period, while Maksim Sushko tacked on the insurance marker at 3:45.

Forward Morgan Frost leads the club with 15 points (3 g, 12 a) but is currently with the parent Philadelphia Flyers. Mayhew (8 g, 3 a) and Garrett Wilson (4 g, 7 a) lead active skaters with eleven points each. Both Mayhew and Zamula are tied for the team lead with eight goals this season. In goal, Felix Sandstrom leads the club with three victories this season. Expected starter Pat Nagle is 1-0-1 with a .902 save percentage.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV, NHL Network

Join us this Friday night, December 17th, for our annual Pucks 'N Paws night at the XL Center!

