Steen Scores Twice as Providence Bruins Skate to 5-1 Win over Toronto Marlies

PROVIDENCE, RI - Oskar Steen scored twice and Jack Studnicka extended his point streak to four games as the Providence Bruins closed out the weekend with a 5-1 win over the Toronto Marlies.

Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and 28 of Toronto's 29 shots on goal to improve to 3-0-1-0 on the season. Providence recorded 41 shots of their own and were two-for-two on the penalty kill.

RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH

"This weekend says a lot about our older guys. Not everyone could see practice when we had three forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie. The common denominator was Aaron Ness and how he dragged everybody along.

"The juice is always good around here. We have a lot of good quality veterans who drag guys into the fight and don't let them off the hook. They make my job extremely easy in that regard.

"The other part of it is Jamie Langenbrunner, Evan Gold, and Matt Thomas did a great job of identifying guys in the ECHL that were playing well. I thought all of those guys came up and played really well for us and it wasn't easy. We basically had training camp all over again with teaching systems and it gave our staff time to dig into where our deficiencies were."

STATS

- Oskar Steen scored his seventh and eighth goals of the year and leads the P-Bruins with eight goals and 15 points in 14 games this season.

- Cameron Hughes returned to the lineup and scored his second goal of the season just 1:39 into the game.

Hughes has recorded five points (2G, 3A) in his last five games.

- Justin Brazeau scored a goal for the second consecutive game. Brazeau has picked up three goals in his last two games.

- Jesper Froden picked up his team-leading ninth assist of the season. The Stockholm, Sweden, native has also recorded at least one shot on goal in every game this season.

- Jack Studnicka recorded his second multi-point game of the season with two assists and extended his point streak to four games with two goals and three assists during that span.

- Eduards Tralmaks scored his second goal of the season. Tralmaks has picked up three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games.

- Nick Wolff picked up his first two points of the season with two assists.

- Joona Koppanen and Victor Berglund each recorded one assist.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, December 15 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

HARTFORD 19 27

SPRINGFIELD 22 30

PROVIDENCE 20 24

HERSHEY 18 21

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 20 21

CHARLOTTE 23 24

BRIDGEPORT 24 19

LEHIGH VALLEY 21 15

1st 2nd 3rd Final

TORONTO 0 1 0 1

PROVIDENCE 2 1 2 5

