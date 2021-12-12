Anaheim Ducks Recall Dostal; Groulx to San Diego
December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has reassigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego.
Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), compiled a 5-5-0 record with a 2.83 goals-against average (GAA) with San Diego this season. In 34 career AHL games with the Gulls, Dostal has posted a 20-14-0 record with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage. The 6-1, 192-pound goaltender split the 2020-21 season with Ilves (Finland) and San Diego, combining for a 25-9-1 record with a 2.48 GAA and .923 SV% in 35 contests.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czech Republic native began 2020-21 with Ilves, posting a 10-0-1 record with one shutout, a 1.64 GAA and .941 SV% in 11 Finnish Liiga games, leading the league in wins (10), GAA (1.64) and SV% (.947) prior to joining San Diego. Dostal went 15-9-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .916 SV% in 24 AHL games with San Diego, ranking second among AHL goaltenders in saves (745) and third in wins (15), while leading all rookie goaltenders in minutes (1,424).
Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with the Ducks this season. He scored his first NHL goal as part of his first career multi-point effort (1-1=2), Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis. The 6-2, 200-pound forward earned his first NHL point (assist), Oct. 29 at Vegas after making his NHL debut Oct. 13 vs. Winnipeg.
Selected by Anaheim in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx has appeared in five games with San Diego this season, earning one assist (0-1=1). The Rouen, France native has collected 10-20=30 points with a +12 rating and 33 PIM in 47 career AHL games with San Diego.
