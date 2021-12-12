Francouz, Maltsev Recalled to Colorado Avalanche
December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Pavel Francouz Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
F Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
