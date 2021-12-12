Belleville Beats Islanders, 3-2
December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Otto Koivula scored his third goal in two days and Grant Hutton also found the back of the net on Sunday afternoon, but the Bridgeport Islanders (8-13-1-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 3-2 loss to the Belleville Senators (11-11-0-0) at Webster Bank Arena.
The Islanders allowed a goal in the opening 33 seconds but battled back to take a 2-1 lead in the third period, which was cancelled out by consecutive goals from Belleville's Lassi Thomson and Cedric Pare. Jakub Skarek (5-6-2) made 29 saves.
The Senators won both games of the season series by a 3-2 final score.
Andrew Agozzino made it 1-0 for the visitors with his eighth goal of the season at the 33-second mark. Parker Kelly corralled a loose puck in the offensive zone following a Bridgeport turnover and forced a backdoor pass to Agozzino's. The Senators dominated play in the opening 20 minutes and outshot Bridgeport 13-5 in the frame.
Bridgeport had several opportunities to tie the game early in the second period, but could not capitalize on three power-play opportunities, including a 56-second 5-on-3 chance. However, Hutton got the Islanders back even at the 6:27 mark with a slap shot from the right point. He initially guided a slap shot on target that goaltender Matt Murray saved, but Hutton's second straight blast lit the lamp after Arnaud Durandeau failed to score on a rebound from the first attempt.
Koivula gave the Islanders their first lead just 2:34 into the third period, stuffing home a rebound through Murray's legs on the power play for his sixth goal of the season. Chris Terry and Andy Andreoff each recorded an assist on the play, extending Terry's point streak to seven games (two goals, seven assists) and Andreoff's to four (two goals, three assists). It was Terry's team-leading 20th point of the season.
Cole Reinhardt nearly tied the game two minutes later when an unassuming wrist shot rang off the crossbar. Thomson eventually knotted the score at 10:01 of the third with a slap shot from the point that hit the post and went in on a delayed penalty.
Belleville took the lead for good with just 3:11 remaining when Pare settled a loose puck in the left corner and banked a shot off Skarek from below the goal line.
The Islanders went 1-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the kill. Belleville outshot Bridgeport 32-28.
Next Time Out: The Islanders complete their five-game homestand on Wednesday night with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins at Webster Bank Arena. Fans can also follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.
