Stars Score in Opening Minute, But Wolves Take Control in Weekend Finale

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, started strong Sunday in the weekend finale against the Chicago Wolves at H-E-B Center, but the Wolves took control in the second period and beat the Stars 7-2 to complete the three-game sweep.

Within the first minute of the game, Joe Cecconi sent a pass over to Ben Gleason who fired a shot and beat Eetu Makiniemi just 44 seconds into the game to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Midway through the opening frame, Wolves forward Jack Drury shot a puck that fooled Adam Scheel and deflected in off of a Stars defenseman to even the score.

Stefan Noesen, Chicago's overtime hero Saturday, broke free after a Wolves penalty kill and beat Scheel, giving the Wolves the 2-1 lead. With just three minutes left in the period, Texas took their fifth penalty of the game and fourth of the period. Noeson scooped up a loose puck and buried the rebound, bringing the Wolves lead to 3-1 before the end of the second period.

Josh Jacobs and Drury scored early in the third to pad Chicago's lead to 5-1, chasing Scheel from the net, who was replaced by Colton Point. Rhett Gardner scored on a penalty shot to keep the Stars within striking distance, but Andrew Poturalski and Spencer Smallman both added to the lead to complete Chicago's 7-2 triumph.

Texas continues its 11-game homestand next weekend when the Stars host the Rockford IceHogs Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center.

