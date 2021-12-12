Penguins Blank T-Birds, 6-0, as Jurusik Posts Shutout in AHL Debut
December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Matt Jurusik and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins shut-out the Springfield Thunderbirds, 6-0, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-8-1-2) unloaded a season-high six goals while Jurusik backstopped the team with a 28-save clean sheet in his first AHL game.
Anthony Angello kicked off the scoring with the team's first shorthanded goal of the season. Although Springfield's goaltender Colten Ellis denied the initial shot on an odd-man rush, Angello buried the rebound at 8:39 of the opening frame.
Not even two minutes into the second period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton struck again thanks to Félix Robert. From there, the Penguins were off to the races.
Pierre-Olivier Joseph added his name to the scoresheet with a precision shot to the short-side, top corner at 8:29 of the middle frame. Twenty-six seconds later, Joseph set up Matt Bartkowski for a booming slap shot that found the back of the net.
The Thunderbirds changed goaltenders after the back-to-back goals from the Penguins, substituting Joel Hofer in for Ellis. The move did little to stop Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's momentum, as Kyle Olson put the Penguins further ahead, 5-0, with 2:54 left in the period.
Ellis checked back in for the final 20 minutes of play. Justin Almeida netted his first goal of the season to run the Penguins' lead to 6-0 at 8:44 of the third period.
Jurusik fended off furious attempts by Springfield to snap the shutout at the end of the second period as well as throughout the third. He held firm, securing a debut for the ages.
Ellis accrued a total of 19 saves on 24 shots faced, while Hofer collected six saves on seven shots during his 11 minutes of relief work.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the ice for another home game on Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2021
- Francouz, Maltsev Recalled to Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Overturned Goal, Rocket Down Bears 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Minnesota Reassigns Shaw to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Sunday Shootout Win Completes Weekend Sweep - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Blank T-Birds, 6-0, as Jurusik Posts Shutout in AHL Debut - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Dostal; Groulx to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Steen Scores Twice as Providence Bruins Skate to 5-1 Win over Toronto Marlies - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Battle Back, But Fall in Shootout to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Belleville Beats Islanders, 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Fall in Wilkes-Barre to Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield signs four players to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Looking to Close out Weekend on the Road with Win vs. Providence - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Return to the Ice with Visit to Lehigh Valley - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Cates and Ustimenko to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Rocket at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Zach Fucale Returns to the Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Shut Down Reign, 3-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Slow Start Costs Reign - Ontario Reign
- McGregor Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Setback - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Blank T-Birds, 6-0, as Jurusik Posts Shutout in AHL Debut
- Penguins Handed First Overtime Loss by Bears, 3-2
- Penguins Ink Goalie Matt Jurusik to PTO
- Penguins Recall Boomhower, Sign Hutchison to a PTO
- Penguins Weekly