T-Birds Fall in Wilkes-Barre to Penguins
December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Springfield Thunderbirds center Nathan Todd vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
(Springfield Thunderbirds)
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-6-2-0) fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (9-8-1-2) on Sunday afternoon inside the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza by a final score of 6-0.
Despite a lineup that featured four players making their T-Birds' season debuts, Springfield came out with plenty of energy in the opening 20 minutes, putting 13 shots onto the net of Penguins rookie netminder Matt Jurusik, who was making his AHL debut. Unfortunately for the T-Birds, Jurusik kept the door shut to keep a zero on the board.
The Thunderbirds had the only power play of the first period, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton instead picked up its first shorthanded goal of the season at 8:39 to jump to the lead. Captain Taylor Fedun moved up on his backhand on the left-wing side and pushed an attempt onto the net of Colten Ellis. The Springfield goaltender made the first save, but Anthony Angello pounced on the loose rebound to get his first goal of the season to make it 1-0 for the Penguins.
Felix Robert added to the Penguins lead with his sixth of the season at 1:41 of the second, and those were quickly followed by defense tallies for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton veterans Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Matt Bartkowski, respectively. Joel Hofer entered in relief of Ellis, but that did not stop the Penguins from getting another tally from Kyle Olson on a redirection from a Bartkowski point shot at 17:06. Ellis returned to the net to start the third and was greeted by the first goal of the year by Justin Almeida at 8:44 of the third to round out the scoring. Jurusik picked up 28 saves for a shutout in his AHL debut.
Springfield returns to home ice on Friday night to tangle with the Hershey Bears; puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. from the MassMutual Center.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds center Nathan Todd vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2021
- Francouz, Maltsev Recalled to Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Overturned Goal, Rocket Down Bears 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Minnesota Reassigns Shaw to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Sunday Shootout Win Completes Weekend Sweep - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Blank T-Birds, 6-0, as Jurusik Posts Shutout in AHL Debut - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Dostal; Groulx to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Steen Scores Twice as Providence Bruins Skate to 5-1 Win over Toronto Marlies - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Battle Back, But Fall in Shootout to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Belleville Beats Islanders, 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Fall in Wilkes-Barre to Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield signs four players to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Looking to Close out Weekend on the Road with Win vs. Providence - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Return to the Ice with Visit to Lehigh Valley - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Cates and Ustimenko to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Rocket at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Zach Fucale Returns to the Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Shut Down Reign, 3-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Slow Start Costs Reign - Ontario Reign
- McGregor Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Setback - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Fall in Wilkes-Barre to Penguins
- Springfield signs four players to professional tryouts
- Bruins Spoil T-Birds' Teddy Bear Toss Night with Victory
- Springfield signs F Nick Master, D Charlie Spetz to professional tryouts
- T-Birds' Return to Action Spoiled by Marlies