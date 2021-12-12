Overturned Goal, Rocket Down Bears 4-2
December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 4-2 decision to the Laval Rocket on Sunday evening at GIANT Center. Tied 2-2 going into the third period, the Rocket scored twice in the final period to pull ahead. Mike Vecchione scored a goal early in the third period that would have provided the Bears a 3-2 lead, but the goal was overturned after video review for a kicking motion.
At 10:15 of the first period, Cody Franson scored for a second consecutive game to give Hershey an early lead. On the power play, a shot from the center point beat Laval goaltender Cayden Primeau low to the ice. The Rocket answered at 17:00 on Terrance Amorosa's first goal of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were even at 10-10 with the score knotted at 1-1.
Next period, Laval scored shorthanded to jump in front, 2-1, only 1:27 into the frame. Gabriel Bourque tallied his third goal of the campaign assisted by Lukas Vejdemo. At 5:24, Alex Alexeyev tallied his first goal of the season for the Chocolate and White to even the score. From a sharp angle, Alexeyev stormed the net and stuffed a perfect shot top shelf. Shots after 40 minutes were 24-17 Bears with the score tied 2-2.
Following Vecchione's overturned goal in the third period, Laval became the beneficiaries of an awarded penalty shot. At 7:11, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scored on a penalty shot to give Laval a 3-2 lead. Harvey-Pinard tallied a second time at 18:26 to round out a 4-2 scoring line. Final shots totaled 40-21 Hershey. The Bears finished 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Tuesday, December 14 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on the road at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.
