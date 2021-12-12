Barracuda Snap Skid, Down Canucks 5-2

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (7-11-1-0) rebounded at home against the Abbotsford Canucks (8-8-2-1) by a score of 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the SAP Center, snapping a three-game skid, and three-game losing streak at home.

- Alexei Melnichuk (3-5-1) ended a two-game winless drought by stopping 17 of the 19 shots he faced and is now 2-0 against the Canucks this year in five games played.

- Nick Cicek ripped in his first goal in 13 games and added an assist. The undrafted rookie co-leads all Barracuda defenseman in scoring (2+9=11) and has now recorded two multi-point games this year.

- Scott Reedy netted his league-leading sixth power-play goal of the season and added a power-play assist. The rookie forward leads the Barracuda in goals and points and has recorded four multi-point games this year.

- Evan Weinger scored San Jose's first short-handed goal of the season in the second period.

- Joel Kellman had his first multi-point game of the season with two assists. He now has four points (1+3=4) in 10 games played.

- Evander Kane recorded his first point in a Barracuda sweater with a power-play assist on Halbgewachs' third-period goal.

- Jayden Halbgewachs finished with a power-play goal and a power-play assist and now leads the team with seven helpers on the man-advantage.

- The Barracuda's three man-advantage goals, matched a season high.

