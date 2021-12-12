Springfield signs four players to professional tryouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that they have signed forwards Patrick Bajkov and Jacob Pritchard, as well as defensemen Patrick McNally and Dominic Cormier, to professional tryouts.

Bajkov, 24, skated in 18 games with Springfield during the 2018-19 season, registering three goals and two assists. In 19 ECHL games this season with the Reading Royals, he has tallied six goals and five assists.

Pritchard, 26, has skated in 32 career AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers, producing two goals and five assists. He also skated in six playoff games for Charlotte in 2019 en route to the club's Calder Cup championship. So far this season with the Royals, Pritchard has tallied 16 points (8g+8a) in 19 games. Pritchard skated collegiately for St. Lawrence University and UMASS-Amherst, where he recorded 47 points (16g+31a) in 41 games for the Minutemen in 2018-19.

McNally, 30, has 96 games of AHL experience under his belt, all with the San Jose Barracuda. The Harvard alumnus has 18 career AHL points and a career +15 rating. He has recorded seven points (2g+5a) in 14 games with Reading this season in the ECHL.

Cormier, 23, has played in 18 games with Reading this season, putting up eight points (2g+6a). The native of Moncton, N.B. is in his second full professional season.

