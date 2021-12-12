Wolf Pack Battle Back, But Fall in Shootout to Phantoms
December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack battled back multiple times on Sunday afternoon in their first game in 15 days, but ultimately came up just short in Lehigh Valley. The Wolf Pack dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to the Phantoms at PPL Center, their second consecutive loss.
Adam Clendening scored in the third round of the shootout, snapping a shot by Adam Húska to give the Phantoms their second win of the weekend and their first against the Wolf Pack this season.
Gerry Mayhew got the afternoon started with his team-leading ninth goal of the season 18:48 into the hockey game. Mayhew's tally, assisted by Clendening and Garrett Wilson, came on the powerplay.
The Wolf Pack tied the contest just 2:23 into the second period, starting the scoring in a frantic middle frame. Morgan Barron notched his team-leading seventh of the season for Hartford, pouncing on a rebound and depositing it past Pat Nagle.
The Phantoms regained the lead at 8:30, as Wilson fired home his fifth of the season. Just under five minutes later, at 13:17, Isaac Ratcliffe potted his third of the season to give the Phantoms a 3-1 lead.
The Wolf Pack were able to cut the lead to 3-2 before the intermission. Austin Rueschhoff scored his second goal of the season at 18:49. Rueschhoff tipped a slap-pass from defenseman Tarmo Reunanen by Nagle to give the Pack life heading into the final regulation period.
In the third, Hartford scored the lone goal of the frame as their powerplay checked in with a huge goal. Zac Jones scored his fourth goal of the season at 17:12 to even the game and force overtime. The goal gives Jones a three-game goal scoring streak and pushed his point streak to a season-high four-games.
Overtime solved nothing, and for the third time this season the Wolf Pack headed to a shootout. For the first time this season, however, the Wolf Pack came up short. Wade Allison scored in the first round for the Phantoms, while both Jones and Tim Gettinger were denied for Hartford.
Clendening's goal proved to be the difference, as the Wolf Pack dropped their second consecutive game.
Join us this Friday night, December 17th, for our annual Pucks 'N Paws night at the XL Center! In addition, $2 beers and $1 hot dogs are available as the Wolf Pack make their return home to face off in a rematch with the Phantoms! Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!
