Gulls Shut Down Reign, 3-1

December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls defeated the Ontario Reign 3-1 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, improving their home record to 5-2-1-0 and have earned standings points in each of their last five home games (4-0-1-0).

Brayden Tracey scored a goal for the second time in his last three games and extended his point streak to a third game (2-1=3). Tracey has recorded 5-5=10 points over his last seven games and remains tied for the Gulls in assists and points with 7-10=17 points while ranking sixth among AHL rookie leaders. Tracey's 16 points since Oct. 29 ranks the fourth most among AHL rookies.

Brogan Rafferty scored his third goal of the season to draw into a tie for the team lead in goals by defensemen and is second among Gulls blueliners in scoring with 3-6=9 points.

Hunter Drew scored his third goal and first power-play goal of the season at 2:49 of the second period.

Trevor Carrick, Alex Limoges, Danny O'Regan, Jacob Perreault and Greg Pateryn all earned assists. Pateryn has now recorded points in back-to-back games for the first time as a Gull (1-1=2) while O'Regan (0-2=2) and Perreault (1-1=2) extended point streaks into a second game.

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 26-of-27 shots in the victory. Eriksson Ek has helped San Diego to standings points in six of his last seven starts (4-1-1) while posting a 1.64 goals-against average with a .942 save percentage. Since Nov. 5, Eriksson Ek ranks sixth among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average (1.64 GAA) and save percentage (.942%).

The San Diego Gulls will host the Abbotsford Canucks in the first ever meeting between the two clubs Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Olle Eriksson Ek

On Ontario's offensive push early in the game:

I mean, that's like kind of a part of the game as a goalie. You know, when you play good teams to try to survive or not let in anything in the first ten and make the team feel good. So, I tried to keep us in the game for those first ten and I'm happy with how we came out.

On the biggest differences between last night and tonight's games against the Reign:

We scored on our chances, first of all, and then we put it together like a better sixty minutes. Like, we didn't have any bad like long time so that was the biggest part of why.

On what a win over Ontario does for the team's confidence moving forward:

We've played them a lot, we needed that for sure. Now, we know we can play them and bet them and we're going to keep doing it, hopefully.

Brayden Tracey

On the importance of the team's early lead:

That's the plan going in every game- you try to get that upper hand right away. We know this is a good team, we played them yesterday, we've played them lots, we're going to see them a lot. They're fast, they're quick, they come at you hard so we played a really solid game today and we're happy with it.

On the team's improved play after establishing the lead:

For sure it's a booster. I mean anytime we can gain confidence or momentum from the crowd or goal or a hit, whatever it is, that's huge for us and obviously, that's a nice play that the guys made on Raff's (Rafferty) goal. That just let us keep going up as well.

On the importance of the team establishing itself on home ice:

It's huge. We have a home ice advantage, like you said, for the next six. So, we're going to be happy to see these fans out here supporting us along the way, but we're going to do our best to give them a show.

On the patience he scores before shooting the puck:

Once I got that puck, I kind of saw Patty (Pateryn) going an that d (defense) was giving me time so I know I had to kind of fake or do something in order to beat that goal. I know he's good on that side and happily enough, I scored it.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the team's bounce back performance:

I didn't think it was terrible last night. I thought we were good at moments. I would've liked some, you know, detail to be better last night and I challenged the guys this morning. I told them that being close was not good enough for me and although they're a great team at every position, I felt that that we had better and we had more on some details and the guys definitely brought it tonight in our lineup and it was fun to coach the boys tonight.

On the fans' response to beating a rival like Ontario:

I don't give anybody good nights, the players do. They're the ones that are on the ice and they did a great job tonight, but what I like the most is the investment and detail and blocked shots by Printz at the end and you know, just investing in all the little things that are pretty hard and that are demanding. That makes a difference at the end.

On if the team's penalty kill showed the grit he asked for:

We're facing a team that's high up and obviously, you know, when they put pressure on you we had a couple of penalties. Obviously, as a coach you like to limit the penalties, but when they happen, you like the guys to invest and give, you know, the effort and give every time we've got guys in the box. I really like that chemistry that's kind of building between the young guys and the older guys and the investment that's taking care of each other. You've got to remember, we haven't even played 20 games together. We've got a really young lineup here and it wasn't perfect, but the attitude and the investment was what I asked for from the guys and we deserved to win.

On what he liked about Olle Eriksson Ek's performance:

Well, I think both of them have been really good and he's given us a chance to win. Like I said, a young team and I thought we got a little slow at the start, but we pushed the guy and really challenged the guy tonight. I thought he responded well, didn't give them an inch. I challenged them this morning and although last night was a good performance, like I said you guys, I need more, I want better and I thought tonight we were better. So, congrats on the guys and Olle was definitely part of it.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.