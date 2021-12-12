Marlies Looking to Close out Weekend on the Road with Win vs. Providence

The Toronto Marlies are in Providence on Sunday to take on the Bruins in their final game of a three-and-three this weekend. This is the first of two meetings between the two this season. The last time the two met was back on February 15th 2019, when Providence won 3-1.

The Marlies are coming off of a 5-4 loss in Bridgeport last night, while the Bruins defeated Springfield 3-0. Both teams currently have 22 points overall and have almost identical records in their last 10 games. The Marlies are 5-3-1-1 while Providence is 5-3-2-0. Toronto is 2-1-0-0 against Atlantic Division opponents so far this season.

Some players to watch for on the Marlies side include Joseph Duszak who scored his first goal of the season last night in Bridgeport, and also leads the team in points with 19. As well as, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, the Marlies leading rookie scorer who has 13 points. On the Bruins side, Oskar Steen and Steven Fogarty both lead the way in points with 13 each.

Puck drop is at 3:05 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

