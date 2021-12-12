Minnesota Reassigns Shaw to Iowa
December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Mason Shaw to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Shaw, 23 (11/3/98), has tallied 14 points (6-8=14), 43 penalty minutes (PIM) and 52 shots on goal in 18 games with Iowa this season. He leads the team in shots on goal, ranks T-1st in power-play goals (2), second in PIM and T-2nd in scoring and goals. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Lloydminster, Alberta collected 22 points (8-14=22) and 39 PIM in 30 games with Iowa last season. Shaw has recorded 75 points (25-50=75), 133 PIM and 264 shots on goal in 142 games with Iowa and one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff contests.
Shaw appeared in games with Minnesota on Thursday, Dec. 7 against the San Jose Sharks and on Saturday, Dec. 11 against the Los Angeles Kings.
Iowa plays at home against the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
