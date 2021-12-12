Game Preview: Rocket at Bears, 5 PM

December 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening versus the Laval Rocket at GIANT Center. Tonight is Laval's lone visit to Hershey this season and the first of two games this season between the clubs. Laval is the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Montreal Canadiens, while the Bears are the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

Laval Rocket (10-10-2-0) at Hershey Bears (9-6-2-1)

December 12, 2021 | 5 PM | Game #19 | GIANT Center

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (#37), Kyle Lekun (#93)

Linespersons: Michael Magee (#41), Colin Gates (#3)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears returned to action for the first time in two weeks last night, securing a 3-2 overtime win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After having five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues, Hershey played its first game since Nov. 26 and received goals from defensemen Bobby Nardella and Cody Franson in the win. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby provided the overtime winning goal, striking with just 51 seconds left in the extra session to give Hershey the victory. Netminder Pheonix Copley stopped 28 shots to earn the win in goal. The Rocket last played on Friday, falling 5-3 at Rochester. Lukas Vejdemo had a pair of goals in the loss as Laval fell to 3-7-0-0 on the road.

GROUNDING THE ROCKET:

Laval visits GIANT Center tonight for the first time since Jan. 26, 2019. The Chocolate and White won that previous meeting, 4-2, thanks to three points (1g, 2a) from forward Mike Sgarbossa. The Rocket and Bears did play once during the 2019-20 season, with the Chocolate and White claiming a 4-2 win at Place Bell on Oct. 19, 2019. Laval's visit to Hershey that season did not occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hershey is 4-1-0-0 all-time versus Laval since the Rocket joined the league in 2017-18, including a perfect 2-0-0-0 at GIANT Center.

VECCHIONE'S BACK:

Forward Mike Vecchione returned to the lineup last night in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, skating for the Chocolate and White for the first time since Nov. 5 at Springfield when he suffered an upper-body injury, Vecchione tallied eight points (1g, 7a) in his first seven games with Hershey, and picked up right where he left off last night, adding a pair of assists for the Chocolate and White. He has points in his previous four games (six assists), dating back to Oct. 30. The native of Saugus, Mass. was signed as a free agent by the Capitals on Aug. 5.

CLUTCH AXEL:

Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby notched the overtime winner last night, securing his second extra-session goal this season, and his team-leading third game-winning goal. Three of Jonsson-Fjallby's four goals this season have been the deciding goal, and dating back to last season, four of his past five markers have won the game for Hershey. In 12 games with the Bears this season, Jonsson-Fjallby has eight points (4g, 4a). His next point will be the 50th of his American Hockey League career.

BOBBY'S MILESTONE:

Defenseman Bobby Nardella is set to skate in his 100th professional game this afternoon. Nardella has played 47 of those games for Djurgardens IF in Sweden, while the other 52 have come as a member of the Chocolate and White. In his time with the Bears, Nardella has scored an impressive 35 points (5g, 30a) from the blue line. He tallied his first goal of the season last night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, marking his first goal with the Bears since Feb. 25, 2020 versus Charlotte.

BEARS BITES:

With an assist last night, Hershey's Joe Snively extended his point streak to four games (2g, 6a)...Hershey captain Matt Moulson also added a helper to improve his point streak to four games (1g, 4a)...Laval goaltender Cayden Primeau has started five straight games for his club and ranks fifth in the league in minutes played (850:46) and fourth in saves (395)...The Rocket rank sixth in the AHL in goals for (3.36) while ranking 30th in goals against (3.59).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.