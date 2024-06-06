Sixth Walk-Off Of Season Leads Omaha To 3-2 Victory Over Memphis

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - In a second consecutive low-scoring affair, the Omaha Storm Chasers won on a ninth inning walk off, 3-2 against the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday at Werner Park to extend the team's winning streak to eight games.

Memphis knocked in the first run of the game in the top of the first inning as a double and bloop single with two outs put the Redbirds on the board 1-0. Omaha starting pitcher Chandler Champlain was otherwise strong, as did not allow another run and turned in his second quality start of the season, with 7.0 one-run innings with six hits allowed and two strikeouts.

John Rave tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with his ninth homer of the season, a solo shot to right field. Drew Waters was hit by a pitch after Rave's home run, then stole second and from third base on a single from Nick Pratto for a 2-1 lead.

After the Redbirds scored in the first inning, Champlain held Memphis to six straight scoreless innings, using double plays to work out of jams in the third, fourth and seventh innings, ending the Left-hander Walter Pennington replaced Champlain in the top of the eighth inning and recorded an out with the first batter, but allowed the next two to reach before right-hander Steven Cruz took over and inherited the two runners.

Jordan Walker promptly doubled to tie the game back up at 2-2, a run charged to Pennington, but Cruz otherwise stranded two on to end the inning and Memphis left the go-ahead run on third base.

On a three-hit night for Rave, hit opened the bottom of the ninth with a double into the right field corner, then with two outs in the inning, Pratto ripped a single to right field and Rave scored the game-winning run to walk-off the game 3-2.

The Storm Chasers continue this series against the Memphis Redbirds Thursday, June 6 at Werner Park as first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT and right-hander Andrew Hoffmann is slated to start for Omaha.

