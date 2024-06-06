Matz, Gallegos Complete Rehab Appearances in Loss at Omaha

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and six-game series with a 16-6 loss at the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City) on Thursday night at Werner Park in Omaha.

MLB Rehabbers Steven Matz and Giovanny Gallegos were the first two pitchers used by Memphis in the game. Matz tossed 2.0 scoreless, hitless innings, walked one and struck out two in his first appearance with the Redbirds. Gallegos allowed three runs on two hits, walked one, struck out one and allowed a home run.

In his second consecutive relief appearance that came on the heels of an MLB Rehab start, right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse (5-4) allowed eight runs on six hits, walked one and allowed two home runs in a third of an inning.

Offensively, Memphis scored the first five runs of the game. Catcher Nick Raposo led the way at the plate with a 2-for-4 effort, including a home run and two RBIs. First baseman Alfonso Rivas drilled his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to put Memphis up 5-0 in the third inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

