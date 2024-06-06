Bisons Fall in Extra Innings to Lehigh Valley Thursday

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, PA- A pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning were not enough for the Buffalo Bisons, falling 7-6 in extra innings to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The Bisons struck first in the top of the second inning. Michael Turconi brought in Riley Tirotta from third on an RBI single. Although the Bisons only had one hit in the inning, IronPigs pitcher Kolby Allard committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt to first. As a result, Tirotta moved to second. Then, Brian Serven would ground out, but it would advance Tirotta before he scored. This would put Buffalo up 1-0.

The Bisons bats were not the only strong point for Buffalo to begin the ball game. Beau Sulser got the nod to start for the Bisons, pitching 4.0 innings without allowing a hit. He also struck out three IronPigs in his scoreless performance.

After three scoreless innings, the Bisons would add some scoring insurance. To begin the sixth inning Orelvis Martinez hit a lead-off solo shot to left field. Martinez's 14th home run of the year extended the Bisons' lead to 2-0. The baseball traveled 390 feet and exited the ballpark at 102 mph.

The Bisons pitching staff was perfect until the bottom of the sixth inning as Jim Haley got Lehigh Valley on the board and in the hit column with a solo home run off Paxton Schultz. Haley's first home run of the year would cut the Buffalo lead to 2-1.

Two batters later Jordan Luplow would hit another solo shot. This one to center field. The 421-foot home run tied the game, 2-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, Serven broke the tie with a solo shot of his own. The long ball gave the Bisons a one-run, 3-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Luplow hit his second home run of the game. As a result, the IronPigs gained their first lead of the night. The ex-Bisons outfielder gave Lehigh Valley a 4-3 lead.

Despite being down in the ninth inning, Buffalo would waste no time getting a man on base as Nathan Lukes hit a grounder into center field. After an Martinez popout, Addison Barger walked. Then, Tirotta singled on a softly hit fly ball to center, scoring Lukes. The RBI single tied the ballgame at 4-4.

In the top of the tenth, Steward Berroa hit a two-RBI single that scored Turconi and Cam Eden. Berroa's second hit of the game gave the Bisons a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th, Lehigh Valley would get on back cutting the Bison lead to 6-5. Cal Stevenson hit an RBI single into left field. That allowed Nick Podkul to deliver a two-run walk-off home run against his former team that secured a 7-6 win against Buffalo.

The Bisons and Lehigh Valley will play in the fourth game of their six-game series in game four of their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

