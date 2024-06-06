Bisons Fall in Extra Innings to Lehigh Valley Thursday
June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA- A pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning were not enough for the Buffalo Bisons, falling 7-6 in extra innings to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The Bisons struck first in the top of the second inning. Michael Turconi brought in Riley Tirotta from third on an RBI single. Although the Bisons only had one hit in the inning, IronPigs pitcher Kolby Allard committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt to first. As a result, Tirotta moved to second. Then, Brian Serven would ground out, but it would advance Tirotta before he scored. This would put Buffalo up 1-0.
The Bisons bats were not the only strong point for Buffalo to begin the ball game. Beau Sulser got the nod to start for the Bisons, pitching 4.0 innings without allowing a hit. He also struck out three IronPigs in his scoreless performance.
After three scoreless innings, the Bisons would add some scoring insurance. To begin the sixth inning Orelvis Martinez hit a lead-off solo shot to left field. Martinez's 14th home run of the year extended the Bisons' lead to 2-0. The baseball traveled 390 feet and exited the ballpark at 102 mph.
The Bisons pitching staff was perfect until the bottom of the sixth inning as Jim Haley got Lehigh Valley on the board and in the hit column with a solo home run off Paxton Schultz. Haley's first home run of the year would cut the Buffalo lead to 2-1.
Two batters later Jordan Luplow would hit another solo shot. This one to center field. The 421-foot home run tied the game, 2-2.
In the top of the eighth inning, Serven broke the tie with a solo shot of his own. The long ball gave the Bisons a one-run, 3-2 advantage.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Luplow hit his second home run of the game. As a result, the IronPigs gained their first lead of the night. The ex-Bisons outfielder gave Lehigh Valley a 4-3 lead.
Despite being down in the ninth inning, Buffalo would waste no time getting a man on base as Nathan Lukes hit a grounder into center field. After an Martinez popout, Addison Barger walked. Then, Tirotta singled on a softly hit fly ball to center, scoring Lukes. The RBI single tied the ballgame at 4-4.
In the top of the tenth, Steward Berroa hit a two-RBI single that scored Turconi and Cam Eden. Berroa's second hit of the game gave the Bisons a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
In the bottom of the 10th, Lehigh Valley would get on back cutting the Bison lead to 6-5. Cal Stevenson hit an RBI single into left field. That allowed Nick Podkul to deliver a two-run walk-off home run against his former team that secured a 7-6 win against Buffalo.
The Bisons and Lehigh Valley will play in the fourth game of their six-game series in game four of their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Sounds Take Night Cap Over Louisville After Dropping 12-Inning Suspended Game - Nashville Sounds
- Matz, Gallegos Complete Rehab Appearances in Loss at Omaha - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Drop Game 3 to Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Splits Thursday Night Doubleheader at St. Paul - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp Swept by Knights in Doubleheader - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Come Storming Back In 8-4 Victory Over The Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Columbus' Seven Homers, 22 Hits Bury Indians, 23-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Domínguez, Rice Shine in Thursday Setback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clean Sweep: Knights Win Both Games of Thursday's Doubleheader - Charlotte Knights
- Bats' Pitching Struggles in 10-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Blake Hunt Leads Norfolk to 2nd Win Over RailRiders - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers' Offense Breaks Out To Bash Bulls 17-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nick Podkul Powers up to Walk-Off Bisons as 'Pigs Snag Fifth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Fall in Extra Innings to Lehigh Valley Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Pummeled by Gwinnett, 17-3 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Win Wild Suspended Game 5-4 in 12 - Louisville Bats
- June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Go Streaking, Win Third Straight for First Time this Season, 5-3 in Game One of Doubleheader over Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Drops Thursday Matinée in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 11-June 16 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights June 11-16 - Louisville Bats
- Homestand Highlights: Ronald Acuña Jr. T-Shirt, Austin Riley Bobblehead Headline as Stripers Host Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 6 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Sixth Walk-Off Of Season Leads Omaha To 3-2 Victory Over Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Fall in Extra Innings to Lehigh Valley Thursday
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Lehigh Valley Wednesday
- Bisons' Rally Comes up Short in Series Opener at Lehigh Valley
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Buffalo
- Bisons Unable to Solve Syracuse on Sunday