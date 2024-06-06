I-Cubs Drop Game 3 to Toledo

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (27-33) jumped out to a 4-1 lead over the Toledo Mud Hens (31-27) after four innings Thursday night at Principal Park, but the Mud Hens scored seven unanswered runs in the final three frames to secure an 8-4 victory.

The Mud Hens opened the scoring with one fourth when I-Cub reliever Edwin Escobar issued a bases loaded walk to Ryan Vilade, scoring Spencer Torkelson.

Iowa answered with four in the bottom of the frame with four runs, counting RBI hits from Darius Hill, Ali Sanchez, and Miles Mastrobuoni, scoring Cole Roederer, BJ Murray Jr., and Hill.

Toledo tallied four in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead. Justice Bigbie powered a two-run shot to right-center, Torkelson hit an RBI double, and Torkelson scored from third on an error.

The Mud Hens added three more in the top of the eighth. Torkelson doubled in Bigbie and Jace Jung hit a two-run homer, driving in Torkelson.

In the 8-4 defeat, Carl Edwards Jr. pitched 1.1 scoreless innings. He has not given up a run in his last eight appearances.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Darius Hill recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season with two hits and 2 RBI

- Carl Edwards Jr. turned in his eighth-straight scoreless outing with 1.1 innings of work Thursday

- Ali Sanchez extended his on-base streak to 17 games

Iowa will play against Toledo on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

