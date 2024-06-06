I-Cubs Drop Game 3 to Toledo
June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (27-33) jumped out to a 4-1 lead over the Toledo Mud Hens (31-27) after four innings Thursday night at Principal Park, but the Mud Hens scored seven unanswered runs in the final three frames to secure an 8-4 victory.
The Mud Hens opened the scoring with one fourth when I-Cub reliever Edwin Escobar issued a bases loaded walk to Ryan Vilade, scoring Spencer Torkelson.
Iowa answered with four in the bottom of the frame with four runs, counting RBI hits from Darius Hill, Ali Sanchez, and Miles Mastrobuoni, scoring Cole Roederer, BJ Murray Jr., and Hill.
Toledo tallied four in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead. Justice Bigbie powered a two-run shot to right-center, Torkelson hit an RBI double, and Torkelson scored from third on an error.
The Mud Hens added three more in the top of the eighth. Torkelson doubled in Bigbie and Jace Jung hit a two-run homer, driving in Torkelson.
In the 8-4 defeat, Carl Edwards Jr. pitched 1.1 scoreless innings. He has not given up a run in his last eight appearances.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Darius Hill recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season with two hits and 2 RBI
- Carl Edwards Jr. turned in his eighth-straight scoreless outing with 1.1 innings of work Thursday
- Ali Sanchez extended his on-base streak to 17 games
Iowa will play against Toledo on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Sounds Take Night Cap Over Louisville After Dropping 12-Inning Suspended Game - Nashville Sounds
- Matz, Gallegos Complete Rehab Appearances in Loss at Omaha - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Drop Game 3 to Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Splits Thursday Night Doubleheader at St. Paul - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp Swept by Knights in Doubleheader - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Come Storming Back In 8-4 Victory Over The Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Columbus' Seven Homers, 22 Hits Bury Indians, 23-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Domínguez, Rice Shine in Thursday Setback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clean Sweep: Knights Win Both Games of Thursday's Doubleheader - Charlotte Knights
- Bats' Pitching Struggles in 10-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Blake Hunt Leads Norfolk to 2nd Win Over RailRiders - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers' Offense Breaks Out To Bash Bulls 17-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nick Podkul Powers up to Walk-Off Bisons as 'Pigs Snag Fifth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Fall in Extra Innings to Lehigh Valley Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Pummeled by Gwinnett, 17-3 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Win Wild Suspended Game 5-4 in 12 - Louisville Bats
- June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Go Streaking, Win Third Straight for First Time this Season, 5-3 in Game One of Doubleheader over Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Drops Thursday Matinée in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 11-June 16 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights June 11-16 - Louisville Bats
- Homestand Highlights: Ronald Acuña Jr. T-Shirt, Austin Riley Bobblehead Headline as Stripers Host Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 6 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Sixth Walk-Off Of Season Leads Omaha To 3-2 Victory Over Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.