Blake Hunt Leads Norfolk to 2nd Win Over RailRiders

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, P.A. --- The Norfolk Tides (32-28) beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (35-25), 9-3, on Thursday night at PNC Field. Blake Hunt led the way with three hits, including a double and home run, as one of four Tides hitters to collect multi-hit efforts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once again got the scoring going Thursday night, taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Despite two straight Tides hitters collecting singles in the top of the inning, Norfolk couldn't bring either home.

Then following a leadoff double by the RailRiders, Oswald Peraza singled in Jasson Domínguez to make it 1-0. The next batter, Ben Rice, launched a two-run homer to cap off the inning and extend Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 3-0.

Following a single from Terrin Vavra to lead off the second, Errol Robinson snuck a single through the right side of the infield to bring home Terrin Vavra and make it 3-1 RailRiders. The Tides continued to chip away in the top of the third, making it 3-2 when a ground ball by Vavra brought home Daniel Johnson. They took their first lead two batters later when Shayne Fontana roped a two-run single up the middle to make it 4-3 Norfolk. Robinson capped off the four-run inning with an RBI double to give the Tides a 5-3 advantage.

After trading zeros for the ensuing two innings, Norfolk loaded the bases in the top of the fifth thanks to two walks and a single. Heston Kjerstad extended the Tides lead to 7-3 with an RBI single that brought home Fontana and Robinson. Blake Hunt further piled on in the inning with an RBI single that plated Jackson Holliday and made it 8-3 Norfolk.

Hunt tacked on a final run in the top of the ninth when he launched a solo home run, his second with the Tides, to make it 9-3.

In relief of Carlos Tavera, Matt Krook, Nolan Hoffman and Kade Strowd combined to toss 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six batters to seal the Tides second win of the series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Tides will take on the RailRiders tomorrow night in the fourth game of their six-game series. The Tides will start RHP Justin Armbruester (1-4, 9.70), while RHP Will Warren (3-4, 8.08) will take the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Bashin' Blake: Pacing all hitters in the win was Blake Hunt...the catcher went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs...his third inning double marked the 100th two-bagger of his minor league career...it's the first time since April 28 with Tacoma against El Paso that Hunt has worked a multi-extra base hit game...four of Hunt's eight hits through seven games with the Tides have been of the extra base hit variety.

Errol is Rockin': Going 2-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a run was Errol Robinson...in the win, Robinson also stole his team-leading 11th base of the season...Robinson's RBI single in the second extended his hitting streak to six games, which ties his longest of the season set through the first six games of the year (March 29 - April 7)...during his hitting streak that began on May 26 at Worcester, Robinson is batting.411 (7-for-17) with four runs, two doubles, three RBI and two walks.

Cheddar Kjerstad: In the win, Heston Kjerstad went 2-for-5 with two RBI...the right fielder drove in both runners on an RBI single in the sixth inning and now has an International League-leading 50 RBI on the season...Kjerstad hit a single in the top of the first on the first pitch he saw...he is now batting.565 (13-for-23) with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI when he hits the first pitch he sees...his batting average on first pitches ranks second on the team behind Nick Maton (.571, 8-for-14).

