Homestand Highlights: Ronald Acuña Jr. T-Shirt, Austin Riley Bobblehead Headline as Stripers Host Nashville

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A promotion-packed week celebrating former Gwinnett stars and the start of the summer season begins at Coolray Field on June 11 with a Xolos de Gwinnett shirsey giveaway featuring Ronald Acuña Jr. (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) available for the first 500 fans and continues through Father's Day on June 16 during a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds.

The homestand also features the first Summer Splash Down of the season for area youth camps on June 12, Pride Night on June 14, and an Austin Riley Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Performance Food Group) on June 15.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 11 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- T-Shirt Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans at Coolray Field can collect a Xolos de Gwinnett shirsey (size XL only) featuring former Gwinnett player, current Atlanta Brave, and reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

Wednesday, June 12 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 10:30 a.m.

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m.

- Summer Splash Down: Area youth camps will be in attendance to enjoy a special matinee game.

Thursday, June 13 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

Friday, June 14 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Pride Night: The Stripers celebrate the LGBTQ+ community for the fourth annual Pride Night at Coolray Field.

- Pride Pack: Fans can purchase a Pride Pack, which includes a Stripers pride hat and a Field Box ticket for just $25.

- Fireworks Friday: After a night of entertaining baseball, the Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Saturday, June 15 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

- Austin Riley Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Performance Food Group): The first 2,000 fans will collect a bobblehead of World Series Champion, All-Star, Silver Slugger, and former Gwinnett Striper Austin Riley.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, June 16 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

- Father's Day Buffet: Amidst all the appreciating and baseball, purchase a buffet pack and receive a Field Box ticket and access to the Father's Day all-you-can-eat buffet featuring Steak bites, mashed potatoes, fried squash and zucchini, grilled corn on the cob, & sliced watermelon for just $42.

- ââââ Sunday Funday (Presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

