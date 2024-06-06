Columbus' Seven Homers, 22 Hits Bury Indians, 23-5
June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Columbus Clippers countered a three-run, go-ahead home run by Andrés Alvarez with seven homers of their own and a 12-run ninth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians 23-5 on Thursday night at Victory Field.
Following Alvarez's fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the third to give Indianapolis (25-33) a 3-2 lead, Columbus (23-36) tacked on five runs in the fourth and never looked back. The Clippers' scoring was highlighted by the 12-run ninth that included four home runs - two by Bryan Lavastida and the second and third long balls of the night by Johnathan Rodriguez, making him the fifth opposing batter since 1996 to record a three-homer game against the Indians. He became the first player to accomplish the feat against Indy since Vinny Rottino on May 19, 2012, at Buffalo, and first to do so vs. Indianapolis at Victory Field since Louisville's Austin Kearns on July 5, 2005. The trio of blasts also gave Rodriguez nine RBI, tying Scott McClain for the most RBI by an opposing player against Indy since 1996. McClain reached that mark at Victory Field on April 24, 1998, with Durham.
George Valera and Micah Pries started the one-sided slugfest with home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.
Eric Sabrowski (W, 1-1) tossed 2.0 hitless innings with three strikeouts as the Columbus bullpen combined for six innings of two-run ball. Domingo Germán yielded eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits in 5.0 innings pitched.
Catcher Dylan Shockley and infielder Brenden Dixon were summoned to the mound in the ninth, with each recording one out amidst the forgetful finish.
The 23 runs allowed are the most given up by Indianapolis since at least 1996, and the 18-run margin of defeat trails only a 20-1 setback vs. Syracuse on July 15, 2019, for the worst in that time frame. Indy's seven home runs allowed also tied the Victory Field era record, previously reached in the aforementioned game vs. Syracuse. The 12-run ninth inning is the largest inning by an opposing team at Victory Field on record and second-most since 1996, behind a 13-run, third-inning burst at Rochester on July 20, 1998.
The Indians' pitching staff allowed 22 hits, matching the amount it surrendered in Tuesday's 15-4 loss to Columbus.
The Indians and Clippers continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Darren McCaughan (2-2, 5.61) will take the mound for Columbus while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.
