Bulls Pummeled by Gwinnett, 17-3
June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - The Gwinnett Stripers pounded out 21 hits en route to a 17-3 victory over the Durham Bulls on Thursday night at the DBAP.
Seeking an eighth straight win, Durham (28-32) took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run home run by Austin Shenton, however the edge was short lived.
Gwinnett (28-32) proceeded to score 17 consecutive runs, beginning with the tying pair of runs in the second against starter Angel Sanchez (L, 3-1). The Stripers capitalized on a throwing error from Curtis Mead to start the fourth inning, leading to four runs - three unearned - as Gwinnett went ahead 6-2.
The Stripers closed out the game with a 12-batter, eight-run seventh inning. Trevor Brigden entered the game to pitch the inning and permitted a solo home run to Andrew Velazquez, followed by five consecutive singles. Michael Gomez checked in with the bases loaded and permitted those three runs to score, along with two others.
Kameron Misner went 3-4 for Durham, with a pair of doubles.
Colin Poche entered in the rain in the eighth inning to throw a rehab appearance for Tampa Bay. Poche recorded two outs, but issued a walk and two doubles before being removed after making 21 pitches. Poche was charged for two runs.
The Bulls continue their six-game set against Gwinnett on Friday night at 6:35 PM ET with Tyler Alexander making his Bulls debut against Bryce Elder (3-1, 4.40).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
