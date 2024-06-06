Domínguez, Rice Shine in Thursday Setback

MOOSIC, PA (June 6) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 9-3 to the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night. Major League rehabber Jasson Domínguez went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Ben Rice recorded his 14th long ball of the season.

The RailRiders got off to a good start, plating three runs on four hits in the first. The Yankees #1 prospect Domínguez smacked a double to start the game. Oswald Peraza had a double of his own to score the first run of the game. Then, Rice hit his second home run in his second game in Triple-A for a 3-0 advantage.

Norfolk got one right back in the next frame on Errol Robinson's RBI single. In the next inning, the Tides posted a four-spot. Daniel Johnson started the action with a base hit and Blake Hunt doubled to put two in scoring position. Terrin Vavra grounded out but pushed in a run to tie things up at three apiece. After Hudson Haskin walked to reach, Shayne Fontana and Robinson recorded back-to-back knocks for a 5-3 advantage.

Oddanier Mosqueda held the Tides quiet striking out six of the seven batters he faced. The RailRiders got runners on in every frame except one, but could not plate another run.

In the sixth, the visitors added three more. With the bases loaded, Heston Kjerstad sent home a pair and Hunt followed with another RBI single.

Yerry De Los Santos came on to pitch working 2.1 frames scoreless. Clayton Andrews took over in the ninth and allowed a solo shot to Hunt for a 9-3 final score.

Josh Maciejewski (L, 1-1) took the loss after allowing five runs, four earned, in 2.2 innings. Former RailRider and current Tide, Matt Krook (W, 2-1) earned the win out of the bullpen.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Norfolk on Friday night. The RailRiders #7 prospect Will Warren faces Norfolk's Justin Armbruester. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 35-25

