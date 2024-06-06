Domínguez, Rice Shine in Thursday Setback
June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA (June 6) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 9-3 to the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night. Major League rehabber Jasson Domínguez went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Ben Rice recorded his 14th long ball of the season.
The RailRiders got off to a good start, plating three runs on four hits in the first. The Yankees #1 prospect Domínguez smacked a double to start the game. Oswald Peraza had a double of his own to score the first run of the game. Then, Rice hit his second home run in his second game in Triple-A for a 3-0 advantage.
Norfolk got one right back in the next frame on Errol Robinson's RBI single. In the next inning, the Tides posted a four-spot. Daniel Johnson started the action with a base hit and Blake Hunt doubled to put two in scoring position. Terrin Vavra grounded out but pushed in a run to tie things up at three apiece. After Hudson Haskin walked to reach, Shayne Fontana and Robinson recorded back-to-back knocks for a 5-3 advantage.
Oddanier Mosqueda held the Tides quiet striking out six of the seven batters he faced. The RailRiders got runners on in every frame except one, but could not plate another run.
In the sixth, the visitors added three more. With the bases loaded, Heston Kjerstad sent home a pair and Hunt followed with another RBI single.
Yerry De Los Santos came on to pitch working 2.1 frames scoreless. Clayton Andrews took over in the ninth and allowed a solo shot to Hunt for a 9-3 final score.
Josh Maciejewski (L, 1-1) took the loss after allowing five runs, four earned, in 2.2 innings. Former RailRider and current Tide, Matt Krook (W, 2-1) earned the win out of the bullpen.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Norfolk on Friday night. The RailRiders #7 prospect Will Warren faces Norfolk's Justin Armbruester. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 35-25
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Sounds Take Night Cap Over Louisville After Dropping 12-Inning Suspended Game - Nashville Sounds
- Matz, Gallegos Complete Rehab Appearances in Loss at Omaha - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Drop Game 3 to Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Splits Thursday Night Doubleheader at St. Paul - Syracuse Mets
- Jumbo Shrimp Swept by Knights in Doubleheader - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Come Storming Back In 8-4 Victory Over The Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Columbus' Seven Homers, 22 Hits Bury Indians, 23-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Domínguez, Rice Shine in Thursday Setback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clean Sweep: Knights Win Both Games of Thursday's Doubleheader - Charlotte Knights
- Bats' Pitching Struggles in 10-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Blake Hunt Leads Norfolk to 2nd Win Over RailRiders - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers' Offense Breaks Out To Bash Bulls 17-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nick Podkul Powers up to Walk-Off Bisons as 'Pigs Snag Fifth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Fall in Extra Innings to Lehigh Valley Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Pummeled by Gwinnett, 17-3 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Win Wild Suspended Game 5-4 in 12 - Louisville Bats
- June 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Go Streaking, Win Third Straight for First Time this Season, 5-3 in Game One of Doubleheader over Mets - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Drops Thursday Matinée in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 11-June 16 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights June 11-16 - Louisville Bats
- Homestand Highlights: Ronald Acuña Jr. T-Shirt, Austin Riley Bobblehead Headline as Stripers Host Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 6 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Sixth Walk-Off Of Season Leads Omaha To 3-2 Victory Over Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Domínguez, Rice Shine in Thursday Setback
- RailRiders Edge Tides, 7-6
- SWB Game Notes - June 5
- RailRiders Doubled-up by Tides, 4-2
- SWB Game Notes - June 4