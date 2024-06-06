Jumbo Shrimp Swept by Knights in Doubleheader

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were swept by the Charlotte Knights 3-2 and 14-9 in Thursday's doubleheader from Truist Field.

Mark Payton led off the opening game for the Knights (25-34) by bashing a home run from Jumbo Shrimp (25-35) starter Valente Bellozo.

The score remained 1-0 until the fifth, when Griffin Conine's long ball tied the score at one.

With the game deadlocked at one, Jhonny Pereda started as the zombie runner at second in the eighth against Charlotte reliever Cory Abbott (2-0). Pereda went to third on a balk, and after a walk to Conine, scored on Marty Costes' ground out to give Jacksonville its first lead.

However, in the bottom of the eighth, Wynton Bernard led off with a triple against Jumbo Shrimp reliever Anthony Maldonado (3-2) to plate zombie runner Rafael Ortega. Payton followed with a walk-off single to win it 3-2 for the Knights.

Victor Mesa Jr. started the finale with a double. He advanced to third on a ground out and scored on Jonah Bride's sacrifice fly.

The game got out of hand in the second. The first nine batters of the inning reached against Jacksonville starter Kent Emanuel (0-3). Wilmer Difo singled. A Bernard singled coupled with an error scored Difo to tie the game. Ortega followed with an RBI single to give Charlotte the lead. After Angelo Castellano singled, Payton doubled in a pair to make it 4-1.

Carlos Pérez followed with a single before a fielder's choice in which Pérez beat the throw to second brought home Payton. Colson Montgomery notched an RBI base knock before Chuckie Robinson capped the scoring in the inning with a three-run bomb.

Javier Sanoja went yard in the third, but in the bottom of the third Pérez blasted a three-run shot. Ortega hit a two-run bomb in the fourth to make it 14-2.

Cristhian Rodriguez started the fifth with a walk before Jonathan Guzman doubled. Mesa Jr. walked to load the bases and a Sanoja single coupled with an error brought in two runs. Birde registered an RBI ground out to make it 14-5 and then a walk and error loaded the bases. Jacksonville then collected four consecutive bases-loaded walks to come to within 14-9, but they could get no closer.

Jacksonville and Charlotte meet in Friday's 7:04 p.m. contest. RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 6.85 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-3, 5.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

