Sounds Take Night Cap Over Louisville After Dropping 12-Inning Suspended Game

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (32-28) lost the 12-inning resumed game but rebounded with a dominant performance versus the Louisville Bats (33-26) and won 10-3 on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Today's games opened with the resumption of a suspended game from last night. Play resumed in the 12 th inning and Louisville scored two runs aided by a Vinny Capra error. A Tyler Black RBI double wasn't enough in the bottom half and Nashville fell 5-4.

But Carlos Rodríguez shined in his first outing since being named the International League Pitcher of the Month. He had seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings and allowed his only hit to the last batter he faced last night.

Nashville jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a Black home run in the first and an RBI double in the fourth by Isaac Collins. A costly error by Owen Miller in the eighth inning led to Louisville tying the game at two, and ultimately sent the game to extras.

The Sounds were unable to capitalize in the bottom of the 10 th after Ryan Middendorf worked a scoreless top half. Both teams traded scores in the 11 th, but the game was suspended due to heavy rain before the start of the 12th.

In the regularly scheduled program, the Sounds were down 2-1 in the fifth inning but took their first lead of the game with a Joey Wiemer RBI double and a Francisco Mejía chopper that drove home another run.

Collins' broken-bat RBI single in the sixth gave the team some added cushion and four runs in the seventh put the game out of reach at an 8-2 score. Mejía added his second RBI of the game, Freddy Zamora smashed an RBI ground-rule double and Black knocked in two with a double into the right-field corner.

The middle of the Sounds' lineup was the difference with Collins, Wiemer, Eric Haa se and Mejía accounting for eight hits, six runs scored and three RBI.

Garrett Stallings was on the bump in his first career start for Nashville. He put forth a gritty performance working out of a few jams in 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, three walks, two earned runs and had five strikeouts. Nashville used Janson Junk (3-3), Mitch White and Nick Bennett to hold Louisville to just one run across the final 4 1/3 innings.

Nashville and Louisville play game four of the six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Taylor Clarke (1-0, 1.93) will be on the bump for the Sounds and go up against right-hander Brett Kennedy (1-5, 6.86) for the Bats. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday.

Post-Game Notes

The 12-inning game was the longest for Nashville since the season finale of the 2019 season (13-inning win versus San Antonio). Ricke Sweet was the manager for San Antonio during that game. Nashville was 5-0 in extra-innings entering today.

Janson Junk has three consecutive scoreless outings for the Sounds. On the season, he is 3-3 with a 3.75 ERA (24.0 IP/10 ER) and 24 strikeouts.

In the Louisville series, Tyler Black is 4-13 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI. He has nine RBI in five games in June and leads the team with 39.

Mitch White made his Nashville debut with 2 innings, allowing two hits, one earned run and had three strikeouts. After being acquired by Milwaukee on May 10, White was 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA (8.1 IP/6 ER) in six outings for the Brewers.

