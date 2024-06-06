Saints Go Streaking, Win Third Straight for First Time this Season, 5-3 in Game One of Doubleheader over Mets

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - For the first time in 2024 the St. Paul Saints are going streaking. They homered three times in the fourth inning and came from behind to defeat the Syracuse Mets 5-3 in game one of the doubleheader at CHS Field.

The Mets jumped out to a 1-0 lead courtesy of a Mike Brosseau solo home run in the second, his sixth of the season.

Anthony Prato collected the Saints first hit of the game with a line drive double off the leg of pitcher Dom Hamel. Edouard Julien's groundout moved Prato to third and Austin Martin tied it at one with a sacrifice fly.

It didn't take long for the Mets to take the lead. With one out in the top of the fourth Rylan Bannon walked and Luke Ritter hit a two-run homer to center, his 12th of the season, giving the Mets a 3-1 lead.

Not one. Not two. But three home runs in the fourth inning gave the Saints the lead for good. Matt Wallner led off the inning with a solo homer to right, his 10th of the season, getting the Saints to within 3-2. With one out Yunior Severino walked and Tony Kemp followed with a two-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, putting the Saints up 4-3. With two outs Prato deposited a solo shot over the right field wall, his first of the season, increasing the lead to 5-3.

The Saints bullpen was stellar as Jordan Balazovic went 1.2 hitless, scoreless innings and struck out one while earning the win. Josh Winder tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and fanning four in picking up his second save of the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.