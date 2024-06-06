Clean Sweep: Knights Win Both Games of Thursday's Doubleheader

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights won both games of Thursday's doubleheader, sweeping the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights earned a 3-2 win in extra innings in game one, and then followed that up with a 14-9 win in game two. The two wins marked Charlotte's first sweep of a doubleheader since August 5, 2022, against the Gwinnett Stripers from Truist Field.

In game one, outfielder Mark Payton played a key role in Charlotte's victory. A night after being featured on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays, Payton led Thursday's first game off with his first home run of the season. The Knights held a 1-0 lead until the top of the fifth inning when Griffin Conine tied the game with a solo home run. Three innings later, in extra innings of a seven-inning game, both teams would score runs.

In the top of the eighth inning, Jhonny Pereda scored the go-ahead run when Marty Cortes hit into a fielder's choice. In the bottom of the eighth inning, outfielder Wynton Bernard tripled home Rafael Ortega to tie the game at 2-2. After that, Payton played the hero as the roped a game-winning single to left field. Bernard, who tied the game with the triple, scored the game-winning run.

In game two, the Knights used a nine-run second inning to pull away early from the Jumbo Shrimp for the win. In the bottom of the second inning, nine consecutive batters scored to put the Knights ahead by a score of 9-1. Charlotte catcher Chuckie Robinson led the way with a big three-run home run. It was Charlotte's first nine-run inning since June 19, 2022 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The Knights continued to hit home runs and did so again in the third inning thanks to a three-run blast from first baseman Carlos Pérez. One inning later, outfielder Rafael Ortega launched a two-run home run.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Jumbo Shrimp battled back and scored seven runs against the Charlotte bullpen. Still, the Knights scored 14 runs on 16 hits en route to the win. In all, the Knights combined for 17 runs and 20 hits on the night between the two games.

The Knights will continue the six-game set against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Friday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.