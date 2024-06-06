Nick Podkul Powers up to Walk-Off Bisons as 'Pigs Snag Fifth Straight Win

Allentown, PA - A topsy-turvy, rollercoaster of a ballgame had one more surprise in store as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-32) scored three runs in the 10th inning, capped by a Nick Podkul walk-off two-run homer, to defeat the Buffalo Bisons (30-30) 7-6 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Buffalo plated the first run of the game in the second on a Michael Turconi RBI single before doubling their lead on an Orelvis Martinez solo homer in the sixth, his 14th of the year, to make it 2-0.

Held without a hit until the sixth, Jim Haley got the first hit for the 'Pigs, a solo homer, his first of the season in the sixth. Jordan Luplow then hit another solo homer, his ninth, to tie the game at 2-2.

Brian Serven went deep in the eighth for Buffalo, his second homer of the season, to give Buffalo a 3-2 lead.

It was short lived as in the bottom of the eighth, Luplow hit his second of the day and 10th of the season, a two-run shot, to vault the IronPigs ahead 4-3.

Riley Tirotta spoiled the party for the 'Pigs as he flared an RBI single to center in the ninth to tie the game at 4-4 and force extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Steward Berroa gave the Bisons the lead back with a two-run single, setting the stage in the bottom half of the frame for the 'Pigs final push.

Cal Stevenson singled home the placed runner from second to start the frame before Podkul smashed his two-run homer out to right-center, his fourth of the season, winning the game 7-6.

Zac Houston (2-0) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits, striking out one.

Nick Fraze (0-1) suffered the loss for Buffalo, allowing three runs (two earned) in one-plus inning of work on two hits, striking out one.

The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Friday, June 7 at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with David Parkinson (1-3, 5.29) slated to go for the IronPigs while Buffalo goes with Aaron Sanchez (1-2, 11.81).

