Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 6 at Worcester

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (31-26) vs. Worcester Red Sox (26-33)

Thursday, June 6, 2024 - 12:15 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Andrew Alvarez (NR) vs. LHP Zach Penrod (0-0, 0.00)

WINGS TAKE FLIGHT: Rochester secured their second-straight win in a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair against Worcester last night, 9-6...DH RILEY ADAMS slugged a pair of homers en route to his fourth career four-hit game, and 1B JUAN YEPEZ added his eighth home run of the season to pace the offense...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE struck out a season-high eight batters on the mound, while both LHP JOE LA SORSA and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM extended their scoreless appearance streak to seven and 10 games, respectively...the Red Wings look to make it three consecutive wins this afternoon, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound for his Triple-A debut, against fellow WooSox southpaw Zach Penrod.

IT TAKES TWO TO TANGO: DH RILEY ADAMS paced Rochester's offense last night, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, one walk, and three runs scored...this is the fourth four-hit game of his career, and first since 7/22/2021 with Buffalo...his first home run traveled 435 feet, which is tied for the second-farthest home run by a Red Wing this season...the San Diego products' second of the night had an exit velocity of 108.7 mph, making it the fifth-hardest hit homer by a Rochester hitter this year...

This is Adams' third career multi-homer game and first since 6/4/2021 with Buffalo.

He is responsible for the Red Wings' seventh multi-homer game this season and first since JAMES WOOD on 5/11 at Scranton/WB...seven multi-home run performances surpass their 2023 (6) and 2022 (6) total through just 57 games.

10-DOLLAR WILL: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM worked a scoreless eighth inning to pick up his ninth hold of the season, allowing one hit while striking out two...the Georgia native extended his scoreless appearance streak to ten in the process, the longest active streak on the team and third-longest active streak in the International League...Willingham leads the IL in batting average against with.079 (3-for-38) and in ERA (0.00) since his streak began on 5/12 (min. 11.0 IP).

G.I. JOE: LHP JOE LA SORSA logged his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance in relief last night, striking out two over 1.0 hitless innings...La Sorsa now boasts a 2.96 ERA (8 ER/24.1 IP) across 18 appearances this season...

Since 5/12, the southpaw has the second-lowest batting average against in the International League with.083 (3-for-36), behind teammate RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM.

CATCHING TRAVIS: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to sixteen games last night, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBI, a walk, and a run scored...the Pennsylvania native has the second-longest active on-base streak on the team behind JAMES WOOD (29)...since his streak began in the first game of a doubleheader on 5/21, Blankenhorn is tied for second in the International League in doubles (6), tied for fourth in extra-base hits (9), and tied for fifth in walks (12)...

The lefty has drawn a walk in five consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the IL.

ANOTHER JUAN BITES THE DUST: 1B JUAN YEPEZ went 3-for-5 last night with a home run and double, recording two RBI and a run scored...this extended Yepez's RBI streak to five games, the longest active streak in the International League, and tied with TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (4/19-24) for most by a Red Wing this season...the homer is his eighth home run of the season, good for third most on the Red Wings.

ALTER RICO: RHP RICO GARCIA picked up his eighth save of the season last night, finishing the final frame with a hit, two strikeouts, and a walk...the right-hander is a perfect 8-for-8 on saves this year, tied for second-most in the International League...

He is the first Red Wing to log eight saves in his first eight chances since John Curtiss went 8-for-his-first-8 in 2018.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.