Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights June 11-16

June 6, 2024

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats return to Louisville Slugger Field for their only home series of the month, but it's a fun-filled set full of exciting nights! Come out to the ballpark to get your own personalized bobblehead on Tuesday, join the Bats in dedicating the night to our loved ones affected by ALS on Thursday, see the team play in special Marvel Defenders of the Diamond jerseys on Saturday, and celebrate Father's Day with your dad on Sunday. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

The series from Tuesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 16 will see the Bats battle the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, in their second matchups this season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will have the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW.

Tuesday, June 11 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

$2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

State Farm Bobblehead You!: Check out the State Farm Bobblehead You! Booth located by the right field berm to build your own free personalized bobblehead. Your photo will be taken and placed into one of 14 Bobblehead options of your choosing, such as a baseball player, a princess, an astronaut, and many more.

Wednesday, June 12 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 11:00 a.m. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m.

Summer Youth Camp Day: Presented by the YMCA, summer campers are encouraged to join us for some day baseball!

1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price.

Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.

Thursday, June 13 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

ALS Awareness / Lou Gehrig Night: We've teamed up with the ALS Association and are dedicating the day to the ones we've lost and to our friends affected by ALS.

Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Light, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Light from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 each all night long.

Friday, June 14 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión: Sponsored by Republic Bank, the Bats will be playing as the Los Murcielagos de Louisville to pay homage to Louisville's diverse Hispanic and Latino population as part of the second of four COPA nights of the season.

Girl Scout Night: Open to any level of scouting, the Bats are teaming up with the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to invite the local Girl Scout Troops to the ballpark! Each Scout will receive a ticket to the ballgame, a limited-edition Scout Night patch, postgame fireworks, and an opportunity to enjoy overnight camping on Louisville Slugger Field's outfield grass.

Friends and Family Night: Treat the whole family (or friends) to a night at the ballpark with a ticket package that includes 4 outfield reserve seats, four Bats hats, four hot dogs, and four sodas, all for just $72.

Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen and Cocktail Margaritas from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by Republic Bank, stick around to enjoy some postgame fireworks.

Saturday, June 15 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Marvels Defenders of the Diamond: Presented by Norton Children's, the Bats will be feeling like heroes as they play in their Marvel Defenders of the Diamond jerseys! Fans are encouraged to represent their favorite Marvel characters at the ballpark.

BirdZerk!: Sponsored by Norton Children's, the infamous BirdZerk will be entertaining the crowd throughout the night with his comedic routines honed through hundreds of appearances at ballparks and arenas around the world.

Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and wine cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand @ Main & Vine at select locations throughout the ballpark.

$4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth, and Hi-Wire.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around to enjoy postgame fireworks, presented by Norton Children's!

Sunday, June 16 - Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul Saints

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

Father's Day: Presented by Penn Station East Coast Subs, enjoy a day at the ballpark with Dad to celebrate Father's Day!

Postgame Play Catch with Dad: After the game, families will be invited onto the field to continue the Father's Day celebration by playing catch with Dad.

FREE Haircuts for Dads & Kids: Courtesy of Woody's Barbershop, free haircuts will be offered in the Penn Station Picnic Pavilion for Dads and Kids throughout the ballgame on a first come, first serve basis.

Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield, only in advance of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child), and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Waterpark, Meijer, and Pepsi.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

