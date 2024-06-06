Hens Come Storming Back In 8-4 Victory Over The Cubs

June 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens went into game four of their series against the Iowa Cubs leading two games to one. Toledo would fall behind, but two-big innings at the plate would allow for the Hens to come storming back. The Thursday-night lights were too bright for the Cubs as the Hens won 8-4.

This game began as a pitching duel between Toledo's Brant Hurter and Iowa's Riley Thompson. Both were able to hold the opposing team scoreless through the first three innings while only allowing a hit a piece.

Despite Thompson's success, the Cubs would elect to bring Edwin Escobar out to take over in the top of the fourth. A change at the mound is exactly what the Hens wanted to see as they quickly loaded the bases. Spencer Torkelson broke the no-hit streak with an infield base hit and then made his way to third following a wild pitch and a groundout from Jace Jung. From there the rest of the bases filled up with walks delivered by Escobar. That brought Ryan Vilade up to bat with two outs. Toledo would force another walk to take the 1-0 lead, but then left the rest of the runners stranded as Justice Bigbie hit a flyout to right field.

The Cubs would return the favor to Hurter as a double off the bat of Brennen Davis and two walks loaded the bases with one out. Darius Hill took advantage of this with an opposite-side single that gave Iowa a 2-1 lead. Ali Sanchez was quick to extend the Cubs' lead with an RBI single. Hurter would pick up another strikeout, but his misthrow on a grounder by Miles Mastrobuoni allowed Hill to score.

Still trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Alex Lange would take over for Hurter. Iowa would also turn to their bullpen, going into the seventh inning with Brad Wieck.

Wieck's time on the mound was not enjoyed by Cubs fans. He quickly gave up a two-run homer to Bigbie that made it a one-run game. The Hens then tied the game with an RBI-double from Torkelson that brought in Parker Meadows. This would end Wieck's day as Sam McWilliams toed the rubber. McWilliams would quickly load the bases by walking Dillon Dingler and Eddys Leonard. Bligh Madris was able to bring in Torkelson and take the lead with a hard hit grounder that second baseman Mastrobuoni bobbled for an error.

Following their four-run inning, Toledo would turn to their bullpen once again as Easton Lucas came in to close the game. He would go one, two, three with a strikeout to get his evening started.

From here, the Mud Hens really took over the game. Bigbie hit a double before Torkelson brought him in with a double of his own. Jung immediately followed that up with an RBI homer that went deep into right field and eventually into the Des Moines river. With Toledo up 8-4, Iowa decided that they had seen enough of McWilliams and moved on to Carl Edwards Jr. instead. He would close the inning, but not before giving up two more hits as the Hens applied even more pressure.

Lucas continued to show dominance, picking up two more strikeouts before going into the ninth inning.

With the Hens unable to extend their lead against Edwards Jr., Lucas would retake the mound. He picked up two more strikeouts on his way to closing the game and earning the save.

The Mud Hens and Cubs will face off again on Friday night at 8:08 p.m. as Toledo has a chance to secure a series win over Iowa.

Notables:

Justice Bigbie (2-4, HR, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Spencer Torkelson (3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R)

Easton Lucas (3.0 IP, SV, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K)

