Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 11-June 16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, June 11 with a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, that runs through Sunday, June 16 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Career Day: Ever wonder what it's like to work for the Jumbo Shrimp? Tonight, a Jumbo Shrimp staffer will tell you about what their job each half inning!

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome you and your canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge or the Haskell Suite Level. ***Be sure to bring a water bowl for your four-legged friend.***

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Catholic Charities to raise funds and awareness throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.

Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Pride Night presented by River City Pride and VyStar Credit Union : Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they welcome the LGBTQ+ community, friends, family and organizations to celebrate Pride Night at the ballpark! All are welcome for a night of inclusion and fun!

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Friday, June 14, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2,12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks.

Plant Based Night: It's time to do the responsible thing and embrace where the game (and society) is heading. There will be plant-based beer, French fries and burgers that were grown and raised in plant based fields.

Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Red Caps Negro League Night with Sean Gibson presented by Florida Blue, First Citizen's Bank and First Coast News: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Florida Blue as they salute the Negro Leagues. The Jumbo Shrimp will take the field as the Jax Red Caps. Fans will learn about local and national Negro League Baseball history throughout the evening. Plus, Sean Gibson, the great grandson of Negro League baseball legend Josh Gibson will be here to throw out a first pitch and do a meet and greet.

Red Caps Hat Giveaway, presented by Florida Blue: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to be celebrating the rich history as the Jacksonville Red Caps! The first 2,000 fans through the gates will be going home with a Red Caps hat. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket**

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Florida Blue: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday night fireworks!

Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Father's Day Picnic: It's dad's special day! What better way to celebrate than to bring him to the ballpark. Enjoy some pregame catch on the field, round the bases with him after the game and sign him up to buy a special Fathers' Day picnic by clicking MORE INFO ! **PICNIC MUST BE PURCHASED BY FRIDAY, JUNE 14 AT NOON**

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

