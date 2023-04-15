Simon Lundmark Records Game-Winning Goal in Moose Win
April 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (37-25-5-4) clashed with the Rockford IceHogs (34-28-5-4) on Saturday evening at BMO Center. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 loss in Texas on Wednesday night.
Manitoba opened the scoring 5:48 into the contest. Simon Lundmark sent the puck across the blue line to Leon Gawanke, who blasted a one-timer past Arvid Soderblom for his 20th goal of the season. Rockford answered at the 12:31 mark of the frame. Rocco Grimaldi fired a pass to Lukas Reichel back door and the IceHogs forward ripped a shot past a lunging Evan Cormier. Cormier ended the frame with eight stops, as Manitoba took to the first intermission knotted up 1-1.
Rockford pulled ahead with a goal on the power play in the second. The IceHogs attacked with speed, which allowed Reichel to dart in and beat Cormier off another quick one-timer. The Moose fired back and tied the contest. With a Manitoba power play expiring, Alex Limoges sent the pass across the seam to Greg Meireles. The forward clutched and snapped the disc past the glove of Soderblom. The Moose were outshot 16-7 in the middle stanza, but carried a 2-2 tie into the intermission.
Manitoba found the go-ahead tally at the 8:01 mark of the third. Lundmark, who registered an assist in the first frame, threw a shot on net and beat a partially screened Soderblom from distance. Carson Golder, who was making his debut, recorded an assist for his first professional point. With time ticking down and the IceHogs down by a goal, the decision was made to call Soderblom to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. Despite late pressure and chances, the Moose didn't break as the horn sounded to draw the game to a close. Cormier notched his first win of the season and ended the game with 33 stops, while Soderblom was hit with the loss and made 27 saves of his own.
Statbook
Carson Golder recorded an assist in his professional debut
Leon Gawanke is one of two defenceman this season in the AHL to reach 20 goals for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign
Parker Ford has tallied three points (1G, 2A) his past three contests
Greg Meireles has points in consecutive games with two points (1G, 1A)
Simon Lundmark recorded his second multi-point outing this season and first game-winning goal
Evan Polei matched his previous career-high with his 12th assist
What's Next?
The Moose travel to Chicago for the final contest of the regular season against the Wolves at Allstate Arena on Sunday, April 16. Puck drop is slated for 3 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2023
- Simon Lundmark Records Game-Winning Goal in Moose Win - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Closes Out Regular Season With 3-1 Triumph Over Gulls - Colorado Eagles
- Texas Clinches Central Division Crown with McKenzie's Overtime Winner - Texas Stars
- Griffins Drop Final Game of the Season in 4-1 Loss to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reichel Scores Twice in Hogs' 3-2 Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Picks up Crucial Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss at Texas - Iowa Wild
- Durandeau Scores Twice, Andreoff Records AHL-Leading 37th Goal in Season Finale - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Ground Griffins 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Frank Nets Hat Trick in Bears' Finale for 6-4 Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Newcomer Brendan Furry Thrives in Season Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Clinch Home Ice in North Division Semifinals in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Comets - Syracuse Crunch
- Hofer Blanks Hartford Again, Seals Home-Ice for T-Birds' First Round Series - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Outshoot Thunderbirds 35-21, But Fall 1-0 in Season Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wild Season Finale Ends with Penguins' Overtime Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cederqvist Hat Trick Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Four Straight Tallies Help P-Bruins Top Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Comets Mount Epic Comeback Victory In Overtime Against Crunch - Utica Comets
- Bitetto's OT Heroics Lift Checkers over Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- It's Game Day - CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Announce Team Awards, Philp Named MVP - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Final Game of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Monsters Cap Final Road Trip of Season with 4-3 Win over Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022.23 Fan Voted Award Winners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Galchenyuk Returns to Eagles, Mayhew Recalled from Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Announce 2023 Central Division Semifinals Home Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Roy Sommer Announces his Intention to Retire Following the 2022-23 Season - San Diego Gulls
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds to Close out Regular Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Return Home for Battle against Belleville Senators - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Drop Second Straight to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Game #72 - San Jose Barracuda at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Finish 2022-23 Season Tonight in Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Aim to Clinch Playoff Berth in Final Regular Season Home Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Score Four Unanswered in 4-1 Victory Over League Leading Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener with San Jose on Friday - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Stopped at Colorado, 4-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Reign in First Game of Back-to-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Simon Lundmark Records Game-Winning Goal in Moose Win
- Moose Announce 2023 Central Division Semifinals Home Schedule
- Moose Recall Caron, Sign Golder to Amateur Tryout Agreement
- Evan Cormier Makes 29 Stops in Moose Loss
- Manitoba Clinches Spot In 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs