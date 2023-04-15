Comets Mount Epic Comeback Victory In Overtime Against Crunch

Syracuse, NY. - In the final game of the 2022-23 regular season, the Comets faced off for the last time against their division rivals, the Syracuse Crunch. While the two teams already etched their spot in the playoffs, there was still a matter of trying to acquire a higher seed with a victory. The emotions ran high during the game in front of the sold out arena in Syracuse. The Comets, despite being down by two goals in the third period, tied the game and pushed the contest to overtime where Reilly Walsh would end the game 5-4 for the Comets.

In the first period, the Crunch got on the board quick with a goal from Simon Ryfors at 1:13. It was the only goal of the frame and the Comets skated into the dressing room down 1-0.

During the middle frame, Utica tied the game after a Zack Hayes point shot found its way in behind Syracuse goalie Max Legace at 1:52. It was the third goal of the season for Hayes and it was assisted by Robbie Russo, who was playing in 500th AHL game and Aarne Talvitie tying the gamer at 1-1. It was a power-play goal that once again put Syracuse up by a goal after Gage Goncalves' wrist shot beat Comes goalie Isaac Poulter at 5:42. Alex Barre-Boulet added a third goal for Syracuse on a one-timer from Ryfors at 11:20 putting the Comets down 3-1 after forty minutes of play.

In the final period the regular season, the Comets got within a goal again after Nolan Stevens sliced the rebound off a Ryan Schmelzer shot behind Legace at 3:40. Stevens scored his 15th of the season and it was assisted by Schmelzer and Xavier Parent. The Crunch punched back after a Comets defensive zone turnover resulted in a point blank chance for Rudolfs Balcers for a goal at 7:48 putting the Crunch up 4-2. Utica wasn't done and it was Simon Nemec scoring just moments after Poulter made his way to the bench for the extra at 16:51 putting the game at 4-3. And then the Comets tied the contest and it was Graeme Clarke silencing the crowd after his goal tied the game at 4-4 deposting a rebound chance into the Syracuse net at 18:12 for his team leading 25th goal of the season.

In overtime, Walsh ended the game on a shot between the circles that sent his team to the ice in celebration of an incredible comeback win in the final game of the regular season by a 5-4 score. Walsh scored his ninth of the year at 3:15 to seal the win.

