Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they play their final game of the regular season tonight versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Hershey Bears (43-19-5-4) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (37-28-3-3)

April 15, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 72 | GIANT Center

Referees: Stephen Hiff (#56), Mike Sullivan (#89)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (#3), John Rey (#16)

Tonight's Promotion:

Fan Appreciation Night

Jerseys Off Our Backs Night

Team Awards Night (Fans asked to be in their seats by 6:45 for the pre-game ceremony)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and FOX43's Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call

TV: Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., TV coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears fell last night at Bridgeport by a 5-1 score. Mason Morelli scored Hershey's lone goal as he connected on the power play in the second period at 4:33. That was the only time Hershey could solve veteran goaltender Cory Schneider, who earned First Star honors with 35 saves. The Phantoms are also coming off a loss, dropping a 5-2 decision on home ice last night to Charlotte. Garrett Wilson and Bobby Brink had the goals for Lehigh Valley who fell to 6th Place in the Atlantic Division with the loss.

FIGHT TO THE FINISH FOR FIRST PLACE:

With the Providence Bruins losing at Springfield last night, Hershey's magic number to clinch the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference titles has been reduced to three. Hershey's final game of the season is tonight and they enter the evening with 95 points, while the Bruins have two games remaining and sit at 94 points. Hershey can clinch both the Atlantic Division title and Eastern Conference crown with a win vs. Lehigh Valley AND a Providence loss (reg/OT/SO) vs. Bridgeport, OR an OTL/SOL vs. Lehigh Valley AND a Providence regulation loss vs. Bridgeport. If neither scenario happens tonight, Hershey would be forced to scoreboard watch tomorrow as the Bruins host Springfield to end the regular season.

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE:

Yesterday, the Washington Capitals announced that forwards Aliaksei Protas, Joe Snively, and Beck Malenstyn have been loaned to Hershey. Protas, 22, spent the majority of the season with the Capitals, finishing his second NHL campaign with 15 points (4g, 11a) in 58 games. He's appeared in eight games with Hershey, collecting five points (2g, 3a). Snively has skated in 31 games for Hershey this season, scoring 25 points (9g, 16a). Malenstyn has dressed in 39 games with the Bears this season, striking for 10 points (6g, 4a). Additionally, Hershey is anticipated to get the services of forward Ethen Frank back tonight. The AHL All-Rookie Team member leads Hershey with 27 goals and has been out since Mar. 29 with an upper-body injury. Mike Sgarbossa could also return from injury tonight, while Hendrix Lapierre is eligible to dress after missing last night's game due to suspension.

BEARS AND PHANTOMS:

Tonight's game against Lehigh Valley concludes the 14-game series this season. The Bears have largely dominated the head-to-head competition, going 10-2-0-1 against their I-78 rival. Much of that success has been fueled by Hershey's power play, which has operated at a 13-for-47 (27.7%) clip against the Phantoms. Ethen Frank and Mike Sgarbossa are tied for the Hershey scoring lead against Lehigh Valley, each with an identical 14 points.

BEARS BITES:

The Chocolate and White have posted a record of 8-2-1-1 this season when returning home after playing on the road the previous day....Jake Massie is one game away from his 100th career AHL contest...Mike Vecchione's next goal will be the 100th of his pro career...Hershey has scored a power-play goal in four straight games, going 6-for-11 (54.5%) in that stretch...Mason Morelli's goal last night was his first tally since Mar. 3 and marked his 40th point of the season. If he dresses tonight, he would be Hershey's only ironman this season to play in all 72 games...A win for Hunter Shepard tonight would give him 20 victories on the season, giving Hershey a pair of goaltenders with 20 wins each for the first time since the 2018-19 season (Vitek Vanecek, 21 and Ilya Samsonov, 20).

