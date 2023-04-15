Iowa Picks up Crucial Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss at Texas
April 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Iowa Wild and Texas Stars both entered Friday night's game needing at least one point in the standings, which each team secured in a 2-1 overtime win by the Stars. Iowa narrowed its "magic number" to two points entering the season's final day and can seal the second playoff berth in franchise history with a win Sunday at Texas.
Oskari Laaksonen scored first for Texas with a one-timer from the left circle over the glove of Zane McIntyre (26 saves) 8:51 into the game.
The Stars carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Iowa led 12-10 in shots after 20 minutes.
Adam Beckman and the Wild responded 2:18 into the second period. Sammy Walker sprung Beckman with a long outlet pass, who snapped a shot past the blocker of Matt Murray (29 saves) to tie the game at 1-1.
The teams finished the middle frame tied at 1-1. Texas outshot Iowa 19-18 through two periods.
McIntyre came up with a stellar save with under 13 minutes to play in the game to preserve the tie and help force overtime. Riley Tufte streaked in on a breakaway after a pair of Iowa defensemen collided at center ice, but McIntyre stretched out his right pad and kept the puck from crossing the goal line.
Curtis McKenzie secured the extra point for the Stars in overtime with a wrister from the high slot off the rush.
Iowa outshot Texas 30-28. The Wild went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Stars were 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
Iowa wraps up the regular season with a rematch with Texas at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Sunday at 5 p.m.
