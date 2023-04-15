Wranglers Drop Second Straight to Canucks

Didn't get the result.

The Wranglers dropped their second game in a row - and third straight versus Abbotsford - following a 4-1 loss to the Canucks on the road on Friday night.

Dryden Hunt scored the lone tally for Calgary, netting his eighth goal of the season, while Matthew Phillips and Nick DeSimone added assists.

Dustin Wolf got the start between the pipes for the Wranglers, rejoining the team after making his NHL debut on Wednesday. Jakob Pelletier was also in the lineup for Calgary after being recalled from the NHL Flames, however, Walker Duehr was not.

CGY Goal Scorers - Dryden Hunt (PP)

The ice was tilted towards the Wranglers' end to start the first period, as the Canucks poured on the pressure early on. Calgary didn't register a shot until the 12:08 mark of the first period. However, they peppered five shots on net in succession and began to create more quality chances late in the frame.

Wolf stopped 12 shots in the opening period, while Canucks netminder Spencer Martin turned aside six.

The game was scoreless after 20 minutes.

It was a physical start to the second period and, consequently, the Wranglers were forced to kill off a double-minor for high sticking early on, but they managed to kill it off.

Later, Wolf was taken out by Arshdeep Bains, who lost an edge while driving the net, and simultaneously, Phillips was hauled down, which led to a 5-on-3 chance for the Wranglers - and they would take advantage.

On the ensuing powerplay, Calgary whipped the puck quickly around the zone until, finally, Phillips spotted Hunt on the back door and slipped a pass cross-seam setting up a one-time tally from Hunt.

Hunt has 13 points (4g, 9a) in 16 games with the Wranglers since being acquired on March 3, 2023.

Abbotsford would keep pressing late in the frame and would find the equalizer in the last second of the period. (19:59).

Chase Wouters tipped home a Chad Nychuk point shot for a buzzer beater goal to even the score up.

1-1 at the break.

The Canucks took the lead in the third period on the powerplay.

After moving the puck quickly around the zone, Kyle Rau found Danila Klimovich alone at the side of the net, and he wired his 16th goal of the season into a gaping net to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

Abbotsford would add to their advantage midway through the period when John Stevens stopped along the half wall and chipped the puck to Linus Karlsson, who fired a quick shot towards the net which eluded Wolf. 3-1.

Bains would later score into the empty net in the final minute to seal it for the Canucks.

4-1 final.

The Wranglers and Canucks face off for their last regular season game on Saturday night. Up for grabs for the Wranglers: a Pacific Division title and the top spot in the AHL.

It's going to be a good one! Puck drop is at 8pm.

